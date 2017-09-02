close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Lasith Malinga rues 'lost generation', urges Sri Lanka to back struggling team

The 34-year-old took his 300th ODI wicket on Thursday but it was cold comfort in a 168-run thumping at the hands of India. The visitors extended their lead in the current ODI series to 4-0 with a game to go.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 16:58
Lasith Malinga rues &#039;lost generation&#039;, urges Sri Lanka to back struggling team
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga feels that his international career might be over soon but urged the cricket-lovers in his country to stand behind their struggling national squad.

The 34-year-old took his 300th ODI wicket on Thursday but it was cold comfort in a 168-run thumping at the hands of India. The visitors extended their lead in the current ODI series to 4-0 with a game to go.

Malinga said that the loss of seasoned players rather than weak domestic cricket was to be blamed for Sri Lanka's downfall.

"Our problems are because we lost a generation of players. If that generation was here, we wouldn’t have an inexperienced team like this. We had players like Chamara Silva, Thilina Kandamby, Jehan Mubarak, Malinga Bandara, Kaushal Lokuarachchi, Kaushal Weeraratne, Tharanga Paranavitana and Malinda Warnapura."

"They played about 10 years of domestic cricket by the time they were 29 or 30, and played internationals for two or three years, and then were out of the international scene. We lost that 10-12 years of experience from them. It’s really hard to get that experience from a fresh-out-of-school cricketer or a club cricketer."

"The loss of that generation is being felt in our cricket. If they had still been here – I don’t know why we lost them – we would have had the ability to field six or seven experienced players in the team," he said referring to his own debut in 2004.

"Now our cricket has declined. We are hoping to go to the World Cup and I hope we’ll be able to take the cricketers who are here now. We should all try to make that happen."

TAGS

Lasith MalingaIndia vs Sri Lankacricket newsIndia Cricket News

From Zee News

David John to be interim coach of Indian men’s hockey team
Other Sports

David John to be interim coach of Indian men’s hockey team

Hockey India sacks men&#039;s national team coach Roelant Oltmans
Other Sports

Hockey India sacks men's national team coach Roelant...

See pic: Virender Sehwag finds birthday boy Ishant Sharma&#039;s trainer
cricket

See pic: Virender Sehwag finds birthday boy Ishant Sharma...

India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 5th ODI: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricketIndia tour of Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 5th ODI: Live streaming, TV listin...

Watch: Arjuna Awardees Harmanpreet Kaur, Cheteshwar Pujara thank fans for unconditional love
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Watch: Arjuna Awardees Harmanpreet Kaur, Cheteshwar Pujara...

Leander Paes-Purav Raja win US Open opener; Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza lose respective matches
Tennis

Leander Paes-Purav Raja win US Open opener; Rohan Bopanna,...

Captain will always be the boss of the team, assures Ravi Shastri
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Captain will always be the boss of the team, assures Ravi S...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 2: Preview, live streaming, live telecast, timings in IST
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 2: Preview, live streami...

India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Preview: Virat Kohli and Co eye series clean sweep
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Preview: Virat Kohli and Co ey...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video