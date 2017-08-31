close
Lasith Malinga seeking Zaheer Khan's help in bid to prolong career

Malinga, famously known as the 'Toe Crusher', needs just one wicket to become the fourth Sri Lankan bowler to claim 300 ODI wickets. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 09:17
IANS

New Delhi: Premiere Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga, who turned 34 years old this Monday, is  reportedly seeking veteran Indian seamer Zaheer Khan's help in attempt to prolong his cricketing career.

Admitting that his speed has dropped in the past few years, Malinga didn't shy away from revealing that he wants to talk to experts like Zaheer as he seeks to reinvent himself.

“I played with him in the IPL 3-5 years. He is a legend of the Indian bowling attack. We always talk with so many bowlers around the world. When I meet them I want to get (to talk to them about) their experience also,” Malinga said.

The duo were spotted chatting with each other before the third ODI in Pallekele and Malinga reportedly sought Zaheer's opinion in preparation for leading the team in the fourth ODI at the Premadasa Stadium. 

“Because they are in the commentary box, they look at every single body movement of mine and my bowling action, and how I swing the ball. They have a good idea of how I’m going now. So, every time I have an opportunity, we speak about my bowling action and how I have to improve,” added Malinga.

“Zak is more of a seam and swing bowler, and I want to learn more of that kind of thing over the next few years. That’s what I talked with him,” he said.

“I’ve played international and franchise cricket the last 14 years. Now I’m 34. My pace is down. If you had asked me 10 years ago, I didn’t expect this. But whoever is coming towards the end of their careers, there will be failure. People talk about them not being fit enough, or not picking him.”

Malinga, famously known as the 'Toe Crusher', needs just one wicket to become the fourth Sri Lankan bowler to claim 300 ODI wickets. 

Zaheer Khan is doing commentary in this series.

