Last six weeks toughest of my life, says BCCI CEO Rahul Johri after resuming office

The BCCI CEO said that even his family was a part of his "defence team" as he prepared for his deposition before the probe panel.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, who resumed office on Wednesday after the three-member probe panel cleared him of sexual harassment charges, described the last six weeks as the "toughest period" of his life.

"I resumed office today and all my colleagues have been warm and welcoming. It has been a tough one and half months for me and my family. I wish no one has to go through what I have gone through," Johri told PTI on Wednesday.

There have been speculations about Johri tendering his resignation but he rubbished the rumours at the very first instant. 

"This is absolute rubbish. I have resumed office from today and will carry on my responsibilities as the CEO of this organisation," Johri said.

The BCCI CEO said that even his family was a part of his "defence team" as he prepared for his deposition before the probe panel.

"My wife Seema, the two sons sat through every meeting with my legal team. They were a part of my defence. Had my family and friends not been around, I would have found it mentally difficult to fight this battle. I had faith in god that I will come out clean from this mess," Johri said. 

Rahul JohriBCCICricket

