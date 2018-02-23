Laugh Riot: Twitter in splits when R Ashwin said 'Happy Birthday, Herschelle Gibbs'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 23, 2018, 16:25 PM IST
Laugh Riot: Twitter in splits when R Ashwin said &#039;Happy Birthday, Herschelle Gibbs&#039;
File photo of R Ashwin (PTI)

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday wished former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs on his 44th birthday, but the Indian offspinner's tweet was perceived as a damage-control measure after his Twitter spat with Gibbs a few days ago. 

Earlier this week, Ashwin took a match-fixing jibe at Gibbs when the South African replied to his tweet promoting a shoe brand.

However, Ashwin was quick to realise his mistake and deleted the tweet; and on Friday when he wished Gibbs a Happy Birthday, the Twitterati related his gesture to mending fences.  

"Can't wait to flaunt them," Ashwin had tweeted on Monday, to which Gibbs jokingly replied: "Hopefully you will be able to run a bit faster now Ashwin."

Reacting sharply to the innocuous reply from the South African, Ashwin came out with a loaded tweet.

"Surely not as fast you did mate. Unfortunately. I wasn’t as blessed as you were. But I was blessed with a wonderfully ethical mind not to fix games which put food on my plate," the offspinner tweeted.

The offspinner resumed his damage-control measures by wishing Gibbs on his birthday, but the fans had some hilarious responses in store for Ashwin's gesture.

 

 

 

 

 

Ashwin, who is India's No. 1 spinner in the Test format, is currently trying to work his way back into the limited-overs set-up. However, it seems to be an arduous task for the senior player with the two wrist spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, doing wonders in ODIs and T20Is.

