India vs West Indies

Law breaches law: Windies coach suspended for upcoming 2 ODIs against India

IMage Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

West Indies coach Stuart Law has been suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the two upcoming ODIs against India in Guwahati and Vishakapatnam on 21 and 24 October after breaching the code of conduct on Sunday during the 2nd Test resulting in three demerit points and a 100% fine. 

A press release by the ICC on Tuesday stated that the 49-year-old had been charged under Level 2 Article 2.7 of the ICC's Code of Conduct. 

Under the article, Law has been deemed guilty of “Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made” according to the ICC media release.

"As Law had received a 25 per cent fine and one demerit point during the final day’s play in the Dominica Test against Pakistan in May 2017, with the addition of these three demerit points, he has reached the threshold of four demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have now been converted into two suspension points,"the release further added. 

The West Indies coach went down to the TV umpire's room and passed inappropriate comments, following Kieran Powell's controversial dismissal in the second innings during the Hyderabad test. Not only this, he further passed similar remarks at the fourth official in the presence of the players.

Law accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match referees on Monday following the charges levelled by fourth official Nitin Menon, third umpire Nigel Llong, on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Ian Gould. 

