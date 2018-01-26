Led by Sachin Tendulkar, cricketers wish India a Happy Republic Day

New Delhi: Indian cricketers on Friday queued up to wish their countrymen a Happy Republic Day, which was made even special as the Indian team made it to the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup currently underway in New Zealand.

Led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and other stalwarts of the game like Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh, the current and former international cricketers from the country took to social media sending out their good wishes to the nation.

While Tendulkar posted a video, Sehwag, Harbhajan, Mohammad Kaif, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal tweeted out text messages.

"We all sacrifice so much in our lives to get where we aspire to be, but our country was built over people who sacrificed their lives for where they believed our country should be. We stand united today, thanks to those selfless souls. Happy Republic Day India," tweeted Ashwin.

Meanwhile, Sehwag saluted the Indian security forces in his message. "Salute to our soldiers who are there to protect us whether on frozen battlefields or sun scorched outposts; in the remotest corners in the most adverse conditions. #HappyRepublicDay to all," the former India opener tweeted.

Another cherished memory for Indian cricket from the occasion will be that former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was conferred with prestigious Padma Bhushan on the eve of the country's 69th Republic Day.