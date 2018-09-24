हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cricket

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid extends contract with Yorkshire, will play all-formats

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid on Monday extended his contract with county side Yorkshire for one year, making himself available for all formats.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid on Monday extended his contract with county side Yorkshire for one year, making himself available for all formats.

The 30-year-old came forward with the decision one month after making his Test comeback for the first time since 2016. 

Rashid had earlier re-negotiated his club contract making himself available only for white ball cricket.

After his recent series with India, the English squad had necessitated him to represent his club in all formats.

Rashid is also included in the Test team that will tour Sri Lanka later this year.

"There's been a lot of talk and speculation but Adil is a very valuable cricketer for us. Now he's in the Test team, how much he`ll be available for us next season is unclear," Yorkshire Director of Cricket Martyn Moxon said.

"But when he is available we'd be delighted to have him and for him to be part of what would hopefully be a successful summer."

"For now, it will just be for a year because it`s still not clear what career path he's going to take. He's back in the Test team and continues to do well, so we'll see where that takes us," he added.

Rashid has taken 500 First Class wickets till date. In all T20 cricket, at the international and domestic level, he has taken 178 wickets and scored 677 runs. In the one-day arena, he has returned 255 wickets and 1,584 runs.

Rashid made his Test debut in 2015 against Pakistan and has made 15 appearances in all to date. 

(With IANS Inputs)

