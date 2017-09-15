Legend GOAT! Shoaib Malik is winning the Internet by praising MS Dhoni

New Delhi: Pakistan's veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik won hearts of fans after an Indian asked him to say a few words about MS Dhoni.

On Thursday, Shoaib asked his followers from all across the world to question him using '#AskMalik'.

"shoaib malik some words on ms dhoni???" said the tweet.

Shoaib took no time in reacting on the question and immediately replied, "Legend GOAT."

Legend GOAT — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) September 14, 2017

Indeed Mahi is a legend sir Love you Mahii ! @msdhoni #Shoaib #Dhoni — Nikhil DHONI (@NikhilN14512885) September 14, 2017

Recently, Malik became Pakistan's highest run-scorer in the shortest format. With 1702 runs, Malik is the sixth international player to score 1700 or more runs. Brendon McCullum, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Virat Kohli, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Shahzad are ahead of the Pakistan cricketer.

In 88 matches, the right-handed batsman has scored 1702 runs which include five half-centuries at a strike rate of 116.09. In the ongoing Independence Cup, Malik has scored 38 and 39 runs respectively.

Pakistan cricket fans are celebrating the return of the game in the country after eight years. The teams have not been visiting Pakistan due to fear of terror attacks.

Pakistan is currently hosting a three-match T20 series against World XI, which is first ever international series since March 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team bus in Lahore when six Pakistani policemen were and some of the visiting players got injured.