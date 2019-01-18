हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar wishes Vinod Kambli on 47th birthday

Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account, sharing a post consisting of a touching picture and an equally beautiful message.

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar wishes Vinod Kambli on 47th birthday
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@sachin_rt

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Friday wished childhood friend Vinod Kambli on his 47th birthday, expressing his desire to always see the former Indian cricketer in good health.

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Friday wished childhood friend Vinod Kambli on his 47th birthday, expressing his desire to always see the former Indian cricketer in good health.

"Happy Birthday, @vinodkambli349! May you always be in the “PINK” of health, my friend!,"  read the Tweet. 

The duo had recently attended the funeral of childhood coach, Ramakant Achrekar, who had passed away on January 1, 2019, in Mumbai. Achrekar had constantly stated that Tendulkar and Kambli enjoyed the same level of talent, with the former lacking the ability to assess his own game. 

The 47-year-old played his last Test match at the age of 24, with his disciplinary issues considered a major reason behind his inability to realise his full potential. 

Kamble however, did don the Indian jersey for 17 Tests and 104 ODIs over an international cricket career of nine years. He further went on to smash two double centuries in his first seven Tests to kick off his career on a spectacular note, before failing to maintain the same later on.

Tags:
Sachin tendulkarVinod KambliRamakant Achrekar

