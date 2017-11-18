Let selectors take call on MS Dhoni's T20I future, says Kapil Dev

New Delhi: Former India players VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar recently raised questions on MS Dhoni's T20I future after the wicket-keeper batsman's below-par performance during the recently-concluded New Zealand limited-overs series.

However, despite a string of low scores, the 36-year-old found support in skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri.

Now, Kapil Dev has also come out in support of Dhoni, saying that his average is still better than a lot of players.

The captain of the 1983 World Cup winning team said that the Ranchi cricketer is in a good form, but it's ultimately the selectors who have to take a call on his future in the shortest format of the game.

"There is nobody who will play throughout their life. But, I think he (Dhoni) is playing very good. Rest, I leave it to the selectors. They will do a better job than what we have to do," he said.

"I give opinion and it will only create confusion in people's mind. I don't want to (do that). Let's leave it to the selectors who are doing this job. They will put a lot of time when he should play and when he shouldn't play," he said.

Asked about Indian cricketers undergoing DNA test which helps sportspersons in improving their speed, endurance and other aspects of physical agility, Kapil Dev said he cannot answer the question.

"I don't know. It (DNA test) was not there in my time. It would be better if you ask Virat Kohli this question. I don't know. A lot of science has come these days... I cannot answer that," the 58-year-old legendary cricketer said.

Replying to a query, he said the opposition (rival teams) should be respected and credit should be given to them if they played well.