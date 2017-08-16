close
ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 15:45
Let us rewrite history against England: West Indies coach Stuart Law

Birmingham: West Indies coach Stuart Law has backed the Jason Holder-led side to exploit the weaknesses in the England side and prove the critics wrong when the two sides meet each other in the three-match Test series, beginning tomorrow at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The Caribbean side, who are currently standing at the eighth spot in the Test rankings, are without a victory in England in the longest format of the game since 2000.

However, Law believes the inexperience of the England top-order would provide an opportunity to the West Indies' bowlers.

"With a couple of debutants or a couple of new guys to the fore in Test cricket, that's an opportunity for our bowlers. You always look at any little crack you can find.We've some pretty experienced, pretty good bowlers up front as well. So it's an opportunity for us to exploit those weaknesses," ESPNcricinfo reported.

Law was pointing out at the difficulties which England have been facing in finding out Alastair Cook's permanent opening partner as well as the lack of experience elsewhere in a top five which includes Tom Westley and Dawid Malan, who have played just four Tests between them.

It should be noted that Mark Stoneman is all set to become Cook's 12th partner since the retirement of Andrew Strauss.

Calling on his side to rewrite history, the former Australian cricketer also felt that the way with which some have ruled out West Indies' chances to outplay England could also work in their favour.

"Our players understand there's a few comments flying around like that. And we've instructed them to use that as motivation to go out and play your best," Law said.

"There's been a lot said about this cricket team and that is motivation for them. We're looking forward. Let's rewrite that history," he added.

Law's motivation could prove to be beneficial for the Caribbean side as such inspiration had also worked well when the two sides met last time.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Colin Graves had said, ahead of the 2015 series, that West Indies were a "mediocre" side which would be easily defeated by England.

The words proved to inspire the team as they went on to settle with a 1-1 series draw.

Stuart Law, England Vs West Indies, Cricket

From Zee News

