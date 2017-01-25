Like father, like son: Virender Sehwag's son owns Twitter with MS Dhoni sketch
The post became an instant hit on Twitter, with more than 3000 retweets and 17000 likes.
New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag shared a sketch of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, made by his elder son, on Wednesday.
The post became an instant hit on Twitter, with more than 3000 retweets and 17000 likes.
Putting into words, he wrote, "Pic 1 is a sketch of @msdhoni made by my elder son Aaryavir .Even in this sketch,Maahi maar raha hai."
Pic 1 is a sketch of @msdhoni made by my elder son Aaryavir .Even in this sketch,Maahi maar raha hai. #JaiNataraj pic.twitter.com/VlT7DvpTCC
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 25, 2017
Sehwag has two sons, Aryavir and Vedant. The sketch he shared is made by Aryavir.
Dhoni stepped down as limited-overs captain early this month, but found his mojo back with a classic 134 against England in the second ODI.
He will be seen in action in the first of three-match Twenty20 International series against England tomorrow in Kanpur.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Welcome UAE's interest in investing in Indian infrastructure sector: PM Modi
- Is putting people's lives in danger the right way to promote films?
- Raees promotion: Shah Rukh Khan boards train from Mumbai to Delhi
- Coal scam: SC orders probe against former CBI chief Ranjit Sinha
- Vijay Mallya loan default: CBI arrests 9, including IDBI Bank ex-chairman
- Muslim extremist organisations planning 9/11 type attacks using aeroplanes, says intelligence; security beefed up for Republic Day
- WATCH: Epic Staredown between Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at WWE Raw
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Just 5 attempts can open Android pattern lock
- Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in colours of Indian flag; PICS massively go viral on social media