Like father, like son: Virender Sehwag's son owns Twitter with MS Dhoni sketch

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag shared a sketch of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, made by his elder son, on Wednesday.

The post became an instant hit on Twitter, with more than 3000 retweets and 17000 likes.

Putting into words, he wrote, "Pic 1 is a sketch of @msdhoni made by my elder son Aaryavir .Even in this sketch,Maahi maar raha hai."

Pic 1 is a sketch of @msdhoni made by my elder son Aaryavir .Even in this sketch,Maahi maar raha hai. #JaiNataraj pic.twitter.com/VlT7DvpTCC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 25, 2017

Sehwag has two sons, Aryavir and Vedant. The sketch he shared is made by Aryavir.

Dhoni stepped down as limited-overs captain early this month, but found his mojo back with a classic 134 against England in the second ODI.

He will be seen in action in the first of three-match Twenty20 International series against England tomorrow in Kanpur.