List of India's series wins under Virat Kohli

New Delhi: India disappointingly settled for a draw with Sri Lanka in the third and final Test match in Delhi on Wednesday. But thanks to their win in Nagpur Test, Virat Kohli & Co win the series 1-0.

It's India's ninth consecutive series victory under Kohli, since his elevation as the full-time captain in 2015, thus sharing the record for most such wins England (1884-1892) and Australia (2005-2008).

Here is the list of Indian Test series wins under Kohli:

2-1 vs SL, 2015 (A)

3-0 vs SA, 2015 (H)

2-0 vs WI, 2016 (A)

3-0 vs NZ, 2016 (H)

4-0 vs Eng, 2016 (H)

1-0 vs Ban, 2017 (H)

2-1 vs Aus, 2017 (H)

3-0 vs SL, 2017 (A)

1-0 vs SL, 2017 (H)

Today's result meant that India also remained unbeaten in Delhi since 1988. They have played 12 times, winning 10 and drawing two at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

The match, however, witnessed the Lankan team, which was comfortably beaten in the previous match, registering the highest fourth innings total against India in India.

The previous highest was 276/5 by the West Indies at the same venue in 1987.