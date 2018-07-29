हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sachin tendulkar

Little Master seeks blessings from Master on Guru Purnima

Sachin Tendulkar thanked Ramakant Achrekar for his success and took to Twitter to acknowledge Achrekar’s key role in his illustrious career.

Little Master seeks blessings from Master on Guru Purnima
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@sachin_rt

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar visited childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar to pay his respect on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima on Friday. 

Tendulkar met his ‘guru’ Achrekar along with close friend and fellow student Atul Ranade. Tendulkar thanked Achrekar for his success and took to Twitter to acknowledge Achrekar’s key role in his illustrious career. 

 

 

Sachin was introduced to Achrekar, who used to run an academy in Shivaji Park, Mumbai,   by his brother Ajit during his school days. 

Achrekar saw promise in the youngster and suggested him to switch from Indian Education Society's New English School to Sharadashram Vidya Mandir (English) High School, which was known to have a dominant cricket team. 

It was for Sharadashram school that Sachin stiched a marathon 664-run partnership with Vinod Kambli against St. Xavier’s in a Harris Shield match in 1988. A year later, he made his debut for India in a Test match against Pakistan at Karachi and went to become a cricketing legend, a decade later.  

Some of Achrekar’s notable students are Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre and Ramesh Powar.  

Tags:
Sachin tendulkarRamakant AchrekarGuru PurnimaCricketTendulkar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close