Virat Kohli

Little Radha Wanted a picture with Indian Team Captain Virat kohli and the smile on her tells the story
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

New Delhi: Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli is not an only good cricketer but also a good human being. He's always ready to give an autograph and taking the selfie anywhere. 

Before going for England Tour, Kohli once again has stolen the heart of his fans. Recently Indian cricket team was together at New Delhi's Indra Gandhi Airport for England Tour.   

Meanwhile, a little Indian fan Radha wanted a  picture with Indian cricket team captain Kohli. And Kohli did not let the little girl get disappointed and he took a selfie. BCCI has posted that picture on to Official twitter account.

This picture shows how disparately little fans was for clicking a selfie with Kohli and the picture shows that her expectation was fulfilled. In the picture, we can see that the arm is also broken and plaster is applied on to it. Kohli has a huge fans following especially girls.

In this year, from 3 July India is going to play three t-20 and three ODI against England. but before this India is going to play two t20 match series on 27 and 29 against Ireland in Dublin.

