Live cricket score: 2nd ODI, India vs England 2016 – England win toss, invite Virat Kohli & Co to bat first
Virat Kohli & Co will look to seal the series against Eoin Morgan's men by winning the second ODI after a brilliant victory in the first one-day international.
Cuttack: Live cricket score and live updates from 2nd ODI between India and England at Barabati Stadium. It's a must win game for Eoin Morgan's men after losing the first ODI from a winning position.
TOSS: Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited India to bat first
Virat Kohli's captain as India's full-time limited-overs skipper started on a brilliant note as his team chased down a stiff 350-run target in the first ODI. After being reduced to 63/4, Kohli and new hero Kedar Jadhav stunned England with a well-planned counter-attack and stitched 200 runs for the fifth-wicket partnership.
With 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli playing one magical knock after other, knocking off 300 plus scores has been like a walk in the park with the skipper himself smashing 17 tons at a staggering averaging of 97 plus in those matches.
And with India's penchant of producing quality batsmen, it was Kedar Jadhav, who matched his skipper stroke for stroke during his 65-ball-hundred.
India now are the only team to have chased 350-plus thrice and in each of them Kohli has been the backbone with centuries each but Jadhav's innings caught English skipper Eoin Morgan off-guard.
The diminutive Jadhav's confidence in such a short international career made everyone sit back and look up in astonishment.
As the teams gear up for the second ODI at Cuttack, England team will certainly feel a bit deflated after failing to defend a total of 350 having got four top-order batsmen back in the hut for less than 100.
