Live Cricket Score, AUS vs PAK 2016 – 3rd Test, Day 2 – Azhar, Younis rebuild innings after poor start

Sydney: Live cricket score and live updates from Day 2 of the third Test match between Australia and Pakistan. Peter Handscomb became the third Australian batsman to hit a century in the match after David Warner and Matt Renshaw.

Over 30 | Score 87/2 | (Ali 44*, Younis 39*)

After losing two quick wickets, Azhar and Younis have rebuilt the innings beautifully. Both the batsmen are looking confident at the crease and they have so far added unbeaten 81 runs for the second wicket.

Over 15 | Score 34/2 | (Ali 19*, Younis 11*)

Ali and Younis are two of Pakistan's most prolific batsmen in the traditional format and their teams needs a big partnership from them today. Australian bowlers would want to dismiss one of these batsmen at the earliest.

Over 5 | Score 11/2 | (Ali 7*, Younis 0*)

Josh Hazlewood got his team off to a great start as he dismissed Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam in the fourth over of the second innings. Azhar Ali and Younis Khan are at the crease and Pakistan are in desperate need of a partnership here.

Sharjeel Khan c Renshaw b Hazlewood 4 (7b)

Babar Azam lbw b Hazlewood 0 (4b)

Over 135 | Score 538/8 | (O'Keefe 0*)

The declaration has been done. Azhar Ali removed Starc and Wade in one over as they were looking to have a go at him.

MA Starc c sub (Mohammad Rizwan) b Azhar Ali 16 (11b)

MS Wade c Babar Azam b Azhar Ali 29 (33b)

Over 132 | Score 516/6 | (Wade 23*, Starc 0*)

Handscomb took a single in Azhar Ali's 11th over to bring up his second Test century. What a start he has had to his Test career. Soon after completing his ton, Handscomb was dismissed in the most unfortunate manner as he was looking to drive the ball when the bails came off. Now that Australia have crossed 500-run mark, the declaration would be made anytime soon.

PSP Handscomb hit wicket b Wahab Riaz 110 (205b)

Over 125 | Score 480/5 | (Handscomb 96*, Wade 0*)

Imran Khan picked his second wicket of the day when he bowled a brilliant inswinger to dismiss Cartwright. The wicket ended the 91-run stand for the fourth wicket. Matthew Wade is the new man in. Meanwhile, Renshaw is just four runs short of what would be his second Test century.

HWR Cartwright b Imran Khan 37 (97b)

Over 110 | Score 431/4 | (Handscomb 68*, Cartwright 20*)

Handscomb and Cartwright have been batting well on Day 2 for Australia. It has been a tough match for the Pakistani bowlers who have struggled to pick wickets. The partnership is now worth 45 runs. The hosts would be eyeing the 500-plus score.

Over 95 | Score 397/4 | (Handscomb 49*, Cartwright 6*)

Imran Khan got the first breakthrough on Day 2 of the third Test match, when he was looking to work the ball down the leg side, but an inside edge went on to hit the stumps. Terrific knock from the 20-year-old. Hilton Cartwright, the debutant, is the new man in. Meanwhile, Renshaw is looking set to play a big knock.

MT Renshaw b Imran Khan 184 (293b)