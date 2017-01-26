LIVE Cricket Score, Aus vs Pak 2016, 5th ODI - David Warner slams another century, his third of the series

Adelaide: Live cricket score and live updates from 4th ODI between Australia and Pakistan. Pakistan will play for pride as the result of the series has already been decided, but Steve Smith's men would be keen to extend their lead in the series.

Over 26 | Score 154/0 | (Warner 103*, Head 47*)

Warner has completed his third century off the five-match series. After being dropped off the first ball today, he raced to the three-figure mark off just 78 balls. There are not many batsmen in world cricket who can match up to his standards. What a player! Head hasn't played bat at all, it's just that his knock has been overshadowed by the diminutive left-hander. Pakistan are in big big trouble here.

Over 15 | Score 89/0 | (Warner 60*, Head 29*)

Both Warner and Head continue to pummel Pakistani bowlers. In sublime form, Warner has shown no mercy against his opponents and looks all set to hit another hundred. Aussies are on their way of posting a mammoth total, unless Pakistan strike back with a couple of wickets.

Over 5 | Score 28/0 | (Warner 19*, Head 9*)

The two left-handers have made a cautious start so far. Warner has been the more aggressive of the two batsmen. Pakistan cannot let them to settle and need a wicket at the earliest.

TOSS: Steve Smith won the toss yet again and chose to bat first.

Changes for Australia: James Faulkner replaces Usman Khawaja and Travis Head is in to open with David Warner.

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan XI: Azhar Ali (c), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali

Changes for Pakistan: Just one change, Wahab Riaz replaces Imad, who is injured.