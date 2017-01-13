Live Cricket Score, Aus vs Pak 2016: James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc put Aussies in dominant position

Brisbane: Live cricket score and updates from the 1st ODI match being played between Australia and Pakistan at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba. After losing the three-match Test series 0-3, Pakistan would be looking to put a better show against Steve Smith's men, who are the favourites to win the five-match series.

Over 26 | Score 109/4 | (Rizwan 13*, Wasim 0*)

Babar Azam, who was looking so convincing, finally perished as he tried to work one towards third man off Pat Cummins. He was beaten by some extra bounce from the pacer, and mistimed his shot straight to Steve Smith at slips. The match is now slipping out of Pakistan's hands.

Babar Azam c Smith b Cummins 33 (46b)

Over 17 | Score 79/3 | (Azam 17*, Rizwan 0*)

Pakistan are on the backfoot after losing two more wickets of Hafeez and Umar Akmal. Azam is still unbeaten at the crease and he needs to pull off a special innings today to get his team back on track.

Umar Akmal c Head b Starc 17 (25b)

Mohammad Hafeez c Wade b Faulkner 4 (7b)

Over 10 | Score 47/1 | (Azam 4*, Hafeez 4*)

Pakistan suffered a double blow in the ninth over of the innings where Faulkner got the first breakthrough for Pakistan as he dismissed Sharjeel for 18. Three balls later, Azhar too was back in pavilion after he looked in pain while taking a single. Pakistan now need a partnership from Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam.

Azhar Ali retired hurt 12 (27b)

Sharjeel Khan c Maxwell b Faulkner 18 (22b)

Over 8 | Score 38/0 | (Azhar 12*, Sharjeel 18*)

Skipper Azhar Ali and Sharjeel Khan have got Pakistan off to a decent start. Sensible batting by the openers considering the target isn't huge and they need to have wickets in hand.

Australia innings:

Over 50 | Score 268/9 | (Wade 100*, Stanlake 1*)

Amid the highest drama, Matthew Wade has slammed his maiden ODI century. Batting on 99, he mistimed a shot off the last ball towards short cover, but since there was no fielder there, the left-hander reached the ton, which he totally deserved.

Over 46 | Score 235/9 | (Wade 69*, Stanlake 0*)

Cummins and Starc were out in quick intervals, but Wade continues to fight a battle for his team. While Cummins was run-out in the most unfortunate manner, Hasan Ali bowled another slow ball to dismiss Starc, which was his second wicket of the innings. Debutante Billy Stanlake is the new man in and he needs to give some company to Wade here.

MA Starc b Hasan Ali 10 (8b)

PJ Cummins run out 15 (32b)

Over 42 | Score 208/7 | (Wade 56*, Cummins 13*)

Matthew Wade launched Imad Wasim for a six straight down the ground to bring up his fifty off 65 balls. The left-hander has batted brilliantly under pressure today. Earlier, Faulkner departed after scoring 5 when he edged one in the slip cordon. Any score above 250-60 runs would be a competitive one for Pakistan, considering Australia's formidable pace attack.

JP Faulkner c Mohammad Hafeez b Mohammad Nawaz 5 (12b)

Over 30 | Score 160/6 | (Wade 28*)

Maxwell of the old was unleashing himself, but the entertainment was cut short when he mistimed one straight to mid-off. Fine knock on comeback from The Big Show. Maxwell and Wade added an 82-run stand for the sixth wicket. Wade is batting sensibly, and he needs some support from the lower-order to take Aussies to a respectable total. James Faulkner is the new man in.

GJ Maxwell c Mohammad Hafeez b Hasan Ali 60 (56b)

Over 26 | Score 130/5 | (Maxwell 41*, Wade 19*)

Maxwell is slowly getting into his groove. He is timing his shots nicely and is scoring boundaries off proper cricketing shots. He is being well supported by Wade, who as we know, can be a dangerous middle-order batsman. The pair has added unbeaten 52-run stand for the sixth-wicket partnership.

Over 20 | Score 94/5 | (Maxwell 15*, Wade 9*)

Mitchell Marsh was the next Australian to be dismissed as he was caught behind off Imad Wasim's bowling. Azhar Ali has rotated his bowlers brilliantly today, especially the spinners. Matthew Wade is the new man in. Maxwell meanwhile is playing according to the need of the hour. With most of the established names back in the hut, the onus is now on him to get his team to a respectable total with a big knock.

MR Marsh c Mohammad Rizwan b Imad Wasim 4 (17b)

Over 14 | Score 70/4 | (Marsh 3*, Maxwell 2*)

Head fine knock was brought to an end by left-arm spinner Imad Wasim as he moved one away from the left-hander and he was nicely caught behind by wicket-keeper Rizwan. Good keeping, good bowling. Glenn Maxwell is the new man in. We all are aware of his potential, but he needs to play a different role today for his team, at least for the first 10-15 overs.

TM Head c Mohammad Rizwan b Imad Wasim 39 (39b)

Over 10 | Score 61/3 | (Head 35*, Marsh 0*)

Chris Lynn's stay at the crease ended, when he was bamboozled by a slower one from Hasan Ali, he went for a big hit, but it proved to be a mishit and was well caught by Rizwan. Mitchell Marsh is the new man in. Meanwhile, after a slow start, Travid Head is looking dangerous. He scored three boundaries in Wahab Riaz's first over and followed it with two more boundaries in Hasan Ali's third over. Sensible batting from Head, he has played all grounded strokes, with a lot of conviction.

CA Lynn c Mohammad Rizwan b Hasan Ali 16 (12b)

Over 8 | Score 38/2 | (Head 14*, Lynn 15*)

Despite losing two massive wickets, Chris Lynn has continued from where he left at the Big Bash League. He tonked Hasan Ali for a huge 97m six over deep midwicket. It's a treat to watch Lynn bat. I am quite surprised that he is making his ODI debut so late, despite setting the BBL on fire last year. He should make the most of this opportunity, now that he has been given the chance to prove his mettle at the big stage.

Over 5 | Score 13/2 | (Head 5*, Lynn 0*)

Mohammad Amir was testing David Warner with a probing line and was finally rewarded when the left-hander tried to play a big shot, missed the line and was clean bowled! Massive wicket for Pakistan early in the innings. Steve Smith was the next man in and Amir bowled him another jaffa, produced an edge which was easily caught by wicket-keeper Rizwan. Two huge blows for Australia. Amir is on fire!

SPD Smith c Mohammad Rizwan b Mohammad Amir 0 (1b)

DA Warner b Mohammad Amir 7 (18b)

Pakistan's XI: Azhar Ali (c), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali

Australia's XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Billy Stanlake

Changes: Chris Lynn and Billy Stanlake are making their ODI debuts today while Maxwell has been recalled into the squad.

Toss: Australia have won the toss and have decided to bat first