LIVE Cricket Score: AUS vs PAK, 2nd ODI – Steve Smith and Co. bowled out for 220 as Pakistani bowlers run riot

New Delhi: Welcome to our Live coverage of 2nd ODI between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne.

Australia bowled out for 220 as Steve Smith and his boys were bundled in 48.1 overs. For the visitors, Mohammad Amir was clinched maximum wickets (3) followed by Junaid Khan (2) and Imad Wasim (2). If Pakistan can replicate this performance in their batting as well, there is no reason why they won't return victorious today.

AUSTRALIA INNINGS

OVER 44 | SCORE 200/7 (Faulkner 3, Starc 1)

Both set batsmen, Smith and Wade head back to the dressing room as Australia dig deep in search of runs. Just 6 overs to go, remains to be seen how far can the hosts go.

MS Wade b Shoaib Malik 35 (56b)

SPD Smith b Imad Wasim 60 (101b)

OVER 38 | SCORE 167/5 (Smith 48, Wade 24)

Steve Smith on brink of completing his half-century but the job is far from over for the skipper as Australia will look to up the tempo after 40 overs

OVER 29 | SCORE 135/5 (Smith 37, Wade 4)

Half of the Australian team already back to pavilion. Wade, meanwhile, survived being given out, thanks to a quick review after umpire had given him out for caught behind.

GJ Maxwell b Imad Wasim 23 (26b)

OVER 20 | SCORE 99/4 (Smith 25, Maxwell 4)

Wickets continue to fall for the hosts but skipper Smith is keeping one end tied. Glenn Maxwell the new batsman to walk in after Travis Head departs.

TM Head c Mohammad Rizwan b Hasan Ali 29 (31b)

OVER 13 | SCORE 67/3 (Smith 14, Head 17)

Imad Wasim ( slow left-arm spinner) brought into the attack as Steve Smith, Travis Head deal in boundaries despite losing three quick wickets.

OVER 9 | SCORE 45/3 (Smith 4, Head 4)

Junaid Khan removes Usman Khawaja to pick up his second wicket while Mitch Marsh goes on a GOLDEN DUCK - Mohd. Amir the wicket taker.

MR Marsh c Imad Wasim b Mohammad Amir 0 (1b)

UT Khawaja c Sharjeel Khan b Junaid Khan 17 (21b)

OVER 6 | SCORE 31/1 (Khawaja 11, Smith 0)

Big WICKET for Pakistan! David Warner falls to Junaid Khan, who is making his comeback in the ODI squad. Steve Smith walks in.

DA Warner c Mohammad Rizwan b Junaid Khan 16 (22b)

Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat first. For Pakistan, Mohammad Hafeez will be the stand-in captain, replacing Azhar Ali.

In other changes, Shoaib Malik and Junaid Khan come in for Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Nawaz.

Australia have made two changes to the side that beat Pakistan on Friday.

Chris Lynn is out with a neck injury and has been replaced by Usman Khawaja and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood comes in for Billy Stanlake.

Australia lead the series 1-0.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (capt), Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez (capt), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan

Umpires - Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Paul Wilson (AUS)

Third Umpire - Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

Match referee - Jeff Crowe (NZL)

(With AFP inputs)