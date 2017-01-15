LIVE Cricket Score: AUS vs PAK, 2nd ODI – Triple blow for Australia inside first 10 overs
Catch Live coverage of 2nd ODI between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne.
New Delhi: Welcome to our Live coverage of 2nd ODI between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne.
AUSTRALIA INNINGS
OVER 9 | SCORE 45/3 (Smith 4, Head 4)
Junaid Khan removes Usman Khawaja to pick up his second wicket while Mitch Marsh goes on a GOLDEN DUCK - Mohd. Amir the wicket taker.
MR Marsh c Imad Wasim b Mohammad Amir 0 (1b)
UT Khawaja c Sharjeel Khan b Junaid Khan 17 (21b)
OVER 6 | SCORE 31/1 (Khawaja 11, Smith 0)
Big WICKET for Pakistan! David Warner falls to Junaid Khan, who is making his comeback in the ODI squad. Steve Smith walks in.
DA Warner c Mohammad Rizwan b Junaid Khan 16 (22b)
Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat first. For Pakistan, Mohammad Hafeez will be the stand-in captain, replacing Azhar Ali.
In other changes, Shoaib Malik and Junaid Khan come in for Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Nawaz.
Australia have made two changes to the side that beat Pakistan on Friday.
Chris Lynn is out with a neck injury and has been replaced by Usman Khawaja and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood comes in for Billy Stanlake.
Australia lead the series 1-0.
Teams
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (capt), Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez (capt), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan
Umpires - Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Paul Wilson (AUS)
Third Umpire - Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)
Match referee - Jeff Crowe (NZL)
(With AFP inputs)
