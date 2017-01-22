LIVE Cricket Score: AUS vs PAK, 4th ODI – Australia elect to bat first after winning toss in Sydney
Welcome to our Live coverage of 4th ODI between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney.
AUSTRALIA INNINGS
OVER 15 | SCORE 86/0 (Warner 57, Khawaja 28)
Stupendous start from Australia, especially David Warner, who is thrashing Pakistani bowlers left-right-center. Khawaja giving good support.
New Delhi: With just one victory away from winning the ODI series too, Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth one-day international against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.
The home side lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning in Perth on Thursday.
Australia made two changes, recalling paceman Mitchell Starc and promoting spinner Adam Zampa.
All-rounder James Faulkner and rookie quick bowler Billy Stanlake were dropped.
Pakistan recalled captain Azhar Ali after a hamstring injury, with Asad Shafiq missing out.
TEAMS
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (capt), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Mick Martell (AUS)
Third umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)
Match referee - Jeff Crowe (NZL)
(With AFP inputs)
