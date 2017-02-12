Live Cricket Score: Ind vs Ban 2016, one-off Test – Hosts look to bundle out visitors early

What to expect on the penultimate day:

India still have a lead of 365 runs, and what Virat Kohli & Co need is one wicket, preferably Mushfiqur Rahim, to run through the tail.

India will target to bowl out Bangladesh in the morning session itself to force a result. A healthy first innings lead will allow Indian batsmen to go for broke in a top which has so far shown no signs of demons in it.

If it happens so, bowlers will feast on the final day. Remember what India did against England in the Chennai Test.

For Bangladesh, two good sessions tomorrow will give them hope for a draw. But considering how they conspired against themselves last month to lose a match after scoring 595/8d, there's no guarantee that they will save the match.

Day 3 Recap:

Indian bowlers faced dogged resistance from Bangladesh middle-order led by captain Rahim, who hit a defiant 81.

Premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's attacking 82 also contributed to Bangladesh's fightback. At close of play, Rahim was ably supported by Mehedi Hasan Miraz, who was batting solidly batting on 51.

However, the visitors still trail India by 365 runs after the hosts declared at 687 for six on Friday.

Umesh Yadav (2/72 in 18 overs) was India's best bowler on display but spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (1/77 in 24 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/60 in 29 overs) didn't look incisive despite being economical on a track that is still pretty good for batting. Ashwin infact was hit for 12 boundaries.

Welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 action of the India-Bangladesh one-off Test being played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.