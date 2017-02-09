Live Cricket Score: Ind vs Ban 2016 – Taskin Ahmed removes Lokesh Rahul in first over

Hyderabad: Live cricket score and Live updates from Day 1 of the one-off Test between India and Bangladesh being played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Indian cricket team has been in sublime form under Virat Kohli's captaincy and Bangladesh, who are playing their first Test in India, will have to play out of their skin to put a better show in the match.

Over 5 | Score 7/1 | (Vijay 2*, Pujara 3*)

After losing Rahul early in the innings, Murali Vijay and Pujara – two of India's most reliable batsmen, are in the process of rebuilding the innings. Taskin Ahmed and Kamrul Islam Rabbi have bowled with a disciplined line and length so far.

Over 1 | Score 2/1 | (Vijay 0*, Pujara 0*)

Bangladesh got a breakthrough early in the innings when Lokesh Rahul played a late drive to a full delivery from Taskin Ahmed, it got an edge which went on to hit the stumps. The visitors are delighted as the spectators cannot believe it. Cheteshwar Pujara has come to the crease, much earlier than he would have expected.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (c&wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

TOSS: Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first.

Bangladesh now face the challenge of competing with the best away from home when their debut Test in India begins Thursday.

Since gaining full status in 2000, Bangladesh have won just three out of 44 Tests on foreign soil, two of them in 2009 against a West Indies team depleted by a players` strike. Their only other win was over Zimbabwe.

Even after the morale boost of their breakthrough victory against England, they lost both Tests on January`s tour of New Zealand.

Ahead of the first Test, Kohli hailed Bangladesh's improvement in the five-day format.

"I think they have the skill they just don't play that many Test matches to gain confidence as a squad. It's very basic. They have become a very good one-day side because of the fact that they play so many ODIs and they have their set combinations. If you don't play Test cricket very often, you will never understand the mindset. That's where it comes from," Kohli said.

Going into Thursday`s encounter, it will be a perfect opportunity for India to brush up their skills before taking on the visiting Australians in the four-match Test rubber, later this month.