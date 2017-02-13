Live Cricket Score: Ind vs Ban, one-off Test, Day 5: Ishant breaks 51-run stand between Mahmudullah, Sabbir

Hyderabad: Hello and welcome to Live cricket score and live updates from Day 5 of the one-off Test between India and Bangladesh being played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal. At stumps on Day 4, Bangladesh were 356-run behind the target while the hosts needed seven wickets to register a win.

Overs 72 | Score 213/6 | (Mahmudullah 61*, Mehedi 0*)

Ishant Sharma got India the next breakthrough as he dismissed Sabbir for 22. The bowler exchanged some words with the batsman in his previous over asking him to focus on his batting instead of staring. The right-hander possibly lost his concentration there and was trapped in front of the wicket. Mahmudullah and Sabbir stitched a 51-run stand for sixth wicket. Mehedi Hasan is the new man in. He has had a good Test match, both with bat and ball and his team needs another special effort from the willow from him.

Overs 67 | Score 202/5 | (Mahmudullah 58*, Sabbir 18*)

LUNCH: India's session where they picked two wickets and Bangladesh scored 99 runs. Mahmudullah has hit a fifty and has been involved in a 40-run partnership with Sabbir. Bangladesh still need 257 runs to win while India need five more wickets to win the match. Indian bowlers will have to put their thinking caps and come up with a new plan to break this partnership post lunch.

Overs 60 | Score 170/5 | (Mahmudullah 48*, Sabbir 1*)

After losing their skipper, both these batsmen have shown a lot of maturity in the middle. Mahmudullah and Sabbir are both quality batsmen in limited-overs cricket, but they have to play a different role for their team today.

Overs 53 | Score 162/5 | (Mahmudullah 40*, Sabbir 0*)

Ashwin was introduced in the 53rd over and he made an immediate impact by removing skipper Mushfiqur, who mistimed one by hitting it towards mid-off. Poor shot selection from the wicketkeeper batsman considering the circumstances. Sabbir Rahman is the next batsman in. 56 runs were added for the fifth wicket. Bangladesh need another partnership as they still trail by 297 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim c Jadeja b Ashwin 23 (44b)

Overs 50 | Score 155/4 | (Mahmudullah 40*, Mushfiqur 17*)

Mahmudullah changed gears in the 50th over, where he hit Jadeja for two boundaries. The partnership for the fifth wicket is now worth 49 runs. Kohli would want one of his bowlers to break this partnership as soon as possible. The visitors still trail by 304 runs with 6 wickets remaining.

Overs 45 | Score 125/4 | (Mahmudullah 23*, Mushfiqur 5*)

Mahumudullah and Mushfiqur are batting very sensibly and are looking all set to stitch a decent stand for Bangla Tigers. The visitors are now looking to save the match and it remains to be seen whether these two can continue to tackle Indian spinners.

Overs 38 | Score 108/4 | (Mahmudullah 11*, Mushfiqur 0*)

Ravindra Jadeja began the proceedings for India and started with a disciplined line and length. He was rewarded in his second over of the day when a ball spun sharply into Shakib Al Hasan, who got some part of his bat and pad and was caught. Mushfiqur Rahim is the new man in. He scored a century in the first innings and his team needs similar effort from their skipper even in the second innings.

What to expect on the final day:

A win for India.

Scoring more than 350 runs in India on the final day of Test match is lot more thougher than taking seven wickets.

And India are presented with the easier option. For the uninitiated, just go through any cricket archives and check how India toyed with England in their last match in Chennai.

One thing that can go wrong for India is Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim dropping the anchor once again. The dimunitive batsman has all the shots and art to frustrate any bowling attack.

Yes, there is Shakib Al Hasan too, and so thus Mahmudullah and Mehedi Hasan. Mahmudullah, all of his batting talent, is due a big Test knock.

But again, India has Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja – probably the the two most proven spinners who wreck havoc in opposing ranks, at least in India.

And they have 90 overs. It's lot of overs.

So, all-in-all, it's India's match to lose.

By the way, India are looking for yet another win under Virat Kohli.

Day 4 Recap:

A dominant India remained in pursuit of a comprehensive victory after Bangladesh finished the penultimate day at a precarious 103 for three, chasing a mammoth target of 459.

Ajinkya Rahane's sharp one-handed catch off Ravindra Jadeja to dismiss a well-set Soumya Sarkar (42) put India in the driver's seat after the visitors looked comfortable during the post-tea session as they started their second innings.

Ashwin (2/34 in 16 overs), who completed the fastest 250 Test wickets, gave a better account of himself in the second innings by getting the turn and the drift. Being given the new ball helped him get some bounce off the pitch as well.

Seasoned Shakib Al Hasan (21 batting), along with Mahmudullah Riyadh (9 batting) and Mushfiqur Rahim, will need to bring their 'A' game to the fore in order to save the game.

New Delhi: Welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 action of the India-Bangladesh one-off Test being played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.