Live Cricket Score, IND vs ENG 2016, 1st T20I: Hosts on backfoot as Rahul, Kohli, Yuvraj depart

Kanpur: After winning the three-match ODI series 2-1, Virat Kohli's men will take on England in a three-match T20I series. The first match of the series will be played at Green Park stadium. (India vs England - Full Coverage)

Over 11 | Score 82/3 | ( Suresh Raina 25*, MS Dhoni 1*)

Plunkett has managed to send Yuvraj Singh back to the pavilion with a short of a length delivery for 12. Hosts are struggling at 82/3 with MS Dhoni the new man in.

Yuvraj Singh c Rashid b Plunkett 12 (13b 1x4 0x6) SR: 92.30

Over 10 | Score 75/2 | ( Yuvraj Singh 12*, Suresh Raina 20*)

Yuvraj Sigh is off to a flyer with 12 runs which includes a boundary. Raina too hit Stokes for a four taking his score to 20.

Over 8 | Score 58/2 | ( Yuvraj Singh 2*, Suresh Raina 14*)

Moeen Ali gave India their second blow in form of Virat Kohli who was caught by Morgan for 29.

V Kohli c Morgan b Ali 29 (26b 4x4 0x6) SR: 111.53

Over 7 | Score 55/1 | ( Kohli 29*, Suresh Raina 13*)

Raina is looking swift as he has already smashed couple of fours. The visitors are off to a breezy start.

Over 5 | Score 36/1 | ( Kohli 24*, Suresh Raina 1*)

Chris Jordan has striked for the visitors by sending Lokesh Rahul to the pavilion for 8. The new man in Suresh Raina has opened his account with a single. Jordan just gave 3 runs in the over.

Over 4 | Score 33/0 | ( Kohli 22*, Rahul 8*)

Liam Plunkett​ has been hit for 11 runs in his first over. Kohli smashed two fours effortlessly taking the score up to 33.

Over 2 | Score 15/0 | ( Kohli 10*, Rahul 4*)

Virat Kohli and Lokesh Rahul have started the proceedings for India. Kohli looks solid as he already smashed two balls to the boundary. At the end of 2 overs India are looking good at 15 runs.

India playing XI: Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah

England playing XI: Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid

TOSS: Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Batsmen from both teams would be high on confidence after playing some brilliant knock in the ODI series. On the other hand, bowling will be a matter of concern for the skippers.

Having pocketed the One-Day International (ODI) series 2-1, the Kohli-led hosts will be aiming to make the most of their limited overs experience, as the T20I rubber is the last before the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy from June 1.

In between, India will be playing a one-off Test against Bangladesh before the four-match gruelling Test series against the visiting Australians next month.

Following that, will be the Indian Premier League (IPL) from April 3 to May 26, which will leave the national team very little time to regroup for the Champions Trophy in England.

The T20I series will also provide players, including the 30-year-old Raina and 37-year-old Nehra, a great opportunity to stake their claim for a berth in the 50-over side.

Both Nehra and Raina have been out of the national side since the ICC World T20 in March last year and will be eying the upcoming T20Is against England to stage a comeback.

On the other hand, England, after pipping India by five runs in the third ODI and avoiding a whitewash, will be aiming to finish their dismal tour on a winning note. The visitors had earlier lost the five-match Test rubber 0-4.

The visitors have added more firepower in their bowling with the addition of right-armer Chris Jordan and left-arm quick Tymal Mills.

The English side will once again bank on their top order, comprising the likes of Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali to post a competitive total on the board.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has been a revelation with both the bat and the ball in the ODIs and England will hope he repeats his feats in the shortest version.

In the bowling department, leg spinner Adil Rashid and Ali will be Morgan`s go-to bowlers in the middle overs while Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball will be the first choice pacers apart from Jordan and Mills.

Here is all you need to know about the match:

LIKELY XIs

INDIA: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Parvez Rasool, Amit Mishra, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah

ENGLAND: Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jake Ball

TV listing: Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 — ENGLISH; Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD 3 — HINDI

Live streaming: Hotstar

Date: January 26, 2017 (Thursday)

Time: 14:30 PM IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur