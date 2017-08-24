close
LIVE Cricket Score: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI – Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to field first

Live cricket score, updates of second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Pallkele stadium.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 14:00
LIVE Cricket Score: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI – Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to field first

New Delhi: Welcome to our Live cricket score and updates of second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Pallekele stadium. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

14:03 IST: Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to field first.

13:32 IST: Players arrive ahead of the start of match at 2:30 PM.

After securing a dominant 9-wicket victory at Dambulla, Virat Kohli and his men will be determined to produced a similar performance today, while also hoping their lesser-experienced players to step-up against Upul Tharanga's side, which has been branded as one of the weakest sides in the team's history. (FULL PREVIEW)

First ODI Review:

The visitors thrashed Sri Lanka in the first ODI thanks to left-arm spinner Axar Patel who returned figures of 3/34 to restrict the hosts to 216 runs which was comfortably chased down with the help of unbeaten knocks from opener Shikhar Dhawan (132 not out) and skipper Virat kohli (82 not out).

Sri Lanka will bank on their opening batsman Niroshan Dickwella who produced a half-century in the opening match of the five-match ODI series.

The hosts will also expect batsmen Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews to contribute in the middle-order. All three were off to good starts but failed to build match winning knock in the first ODI.

In the bowling department, the island nation will rely on experienced pacer Lasith Malinga, who played his 200th ODI in the last match, to produce early breakthroughs. 

India will look to continue their form from the previous clash. In-form batsmen Dhawan and Kohli along with middle-order specialist Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will look to outclass the hosts bowling which has not been up to the mark.

In the bowling department, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah along with spinners Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal will look to trouble the Sri Lankan batting. 

(With IANS inputs)

