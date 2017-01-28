close
LIVE Cricket Score: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

New Delhi: AB de Villiers marks his return into the ODI squad as captain of the team, replacing Quinton de Kock.

Here's a look at the final XI squads of both teams:-

South Africa XI: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

Sri Lanka XI: Niroshan Dickwella, Sandun Weerakkody, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Upul Tharanga (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan

