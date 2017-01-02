LIVE Cricket Score & Streaming: SA vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 – Sri Lankan bowlers rattle hosts
The Lankans won the toss and opted to field first having introduced two changes in the squad.
New Delhi: Welcome to live score updates, commentary and online streaming of first day of second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka.
Upul Tharanga comes in for Kusal Perera while Dushmantha Chameera makes way for Lahiru Kumara.
Meanwhile, South Africa have named an unchanged squad from first Test.
SQUADS:
South Africa
Stephen Cook
Dean Elgar
Hashim Amla
JP Duminy
Faf du Plessis(c)
Temba Bavuma
Quinton de Kock(wk)
Vernon Philander
Kyle Abbott
Keshav Maharaj
Kagiso Rabada
Sri Lanka
Kaushal Silva
Dimuth Karunaratne
Kusal Perera
Kusal Mendis
Angelo Mathews(c)
Dinesh Chandimal(wk)
Dhananjaya de Silva
Rangana Herath
Dushmantha Chameera
Suranga Lakmal
Nuwan Pradeep
