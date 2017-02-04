LIVE Cricket Score & Streaming: SA vs SL, 3rd ODI – South Africa opt to bowl after winning toss
David Miller, who scored a century in the previous ODI, will miss the rest of the series due to injury.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 17:02
New Delhi: Welcome to LIVE score updates and streaming of 3rd ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers.
LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING
After convincing wins in the first two games, the hosts will be looking to wrap-up the series by taking 3-0 unassailable lead today.
Though the Proteas might not find it too hard to maintain their 100% record, David Miller's absence is the only blow for them heading into the fixture.
Catch the live score of the third ODI right here.
First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 16:47
