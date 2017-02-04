close
LIVE Cricket Score & Streaming: SA vs SL, 3rd ODI – South Africa opt to bowl after winning toss

David Miller, who scored a century in the previous ODI, will miss the rest of the series due to injury.

Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 17:02
New Delhi: Welcome to LIVE score updates and streaming of 3rd ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers.

After convincing wins in the first two games, the hosts will be looking to wrap-up the series by taking 3-0 unassailable lead today.

Though the Proteas might not find it too hard to maintain their 100% record, David Miller's absence is the only blow for them heading into the fixture.

Catch the live score of the third ODI right here.

First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 16:47

