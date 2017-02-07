close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

LIVE Cricket Score & Streaming: SA vs SL, 4th ODI – Lankans looking good chasing 368-run target

South Africa have already won the series after beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets in 3rd ODI to take 3-0 lead.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 23:56
LIVE Cricket Score &amp; Streaming: SA vs SL, 4th ODI – Lankans looking good chasing 368-run target

New Delhi: Welcome to live streaming and score updates of 4th ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Cape Town.

LIVE STREAMING | LIVE SCORECARD

After bees invaded the Wanderers stadium, South Africa beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets with 108 balls to spare in the third one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

The win, in a match held up for an hour when a swarm of bees drove the players from the field, allowed South Africa to take a winning 3-0 lead in the five-game series.

South Africa Team

Q de Kock (wk), HM Amla, F du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), JP Duminy, F Behardien, WD Parnell, D Pretorius, Imran Tahir, K Rabada, T Shamsi

Sri Lanka Team

N Dickwella (wk), DS Weerakkody, WU Tharanga (c), BKG Mendis, DM de Silva, DAS Gunaratne, SS Pathirana, LD Madushanka, KMDN Kulasekara, PADLR Sandakan, CBRLS Kumara

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 17:08

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.