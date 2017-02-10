LIVE Cricket Score & Streaming, SA vs SL, 5th ODI – Proteas look for series clean sweep
Sri Lanka elect to bowl first after winning the toss.
New Delhi: Welcome to Live score updates of 5th and final ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Centurion.
South Africa bring in two changes in their squad. Phehlukwayo back in place of Shamsi, and Chris Morris replaces Pretorius.
Here are the squads:-
South Africa: Amla, de Kock, du Plessis, de Villiers, Duminy, Behardien, Morris, Parnell, Phehlukwayo, Rabada, Tahir
Sri Lanka: Dickwella, Tharanga, Mendis, Weerakkody, de Silva, Gunaratne, Pathirana, Lakmal, Madushanka, Kumara, Vandersay
