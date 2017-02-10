close
LIVE Cricket Score & Streaming, SA vs SL, 5th ODI – Proteas look for series clean sweep

Sri Lanka elect to bowl first after winning the toss.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 16:52
New Delhi: Welcome to Live score updates of 5th and final ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Centurion.

LIVE: SCORECARD | STREAMING

South Africa bring in two changes in their squad. Phehlukwayo back in place of Shamsi, and Chris Morris replaces Pretorius.

Here are the squads:-

South Africa: Amla, de Kock, du Plessis, de Villiers, Duminy, Behardien, Morris, Parnell, Phehlukwayo, Rabada, Tahir

Sri Lanka: Dickwella, Tharanga, Mendis, Weerakkody, de Silva, Gunaratne, Pathirana, Lakmal, Madushanka, Kumara, Vandersay

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 16:52

