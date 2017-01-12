Live Cricket Updates: IND A vs ENG XI, 2nd warm-up match – Parvez Rasool's three-wicket haul puts hosts in control

Mumbai: Live cricket updates from the second warm-up match between India A and England XI being played at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. Eoin Morgan-led England spoiled Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final match as a captain with a three-wicket win. (India vs England 2016: Full Coverage)

Over 45 | 247/9 | (Rashid 22*, Willey 20*)

Siddharth Kaul picked his first wicket of the match as he removed Plunkett for 8. After his dismissal, Rashid and Willey have so far added unbeaten 36 runs for the last-wicket partnership. Men in Blue need to end this partnership, which has already hurt them a lot.

Over 38 | 209/8 | (Rashid 5*, Plunkett 7*)

Parvez Rasool, who had earlier claimed the big wicket of Jos Buttler (0), went on to pick two more bastmen - Ben Stokes (38) and Chris Woakes (16). Rashid and Plunkett are the two new batsmen aty the crease with India in total control.

Over 30 | 165/6 | (Stokes 23*, Woakes 0*)

Ashok Dinda finally dismissed Bairstow (64) who was looking dangerous and provided yet another breakthrough to his team by dismissing Moeen Ali (1). Parvez Rasool also got the big wicket of Jos Buttler (0) – a batsman who can be extremely deadly in the second half of an innings. The bowlers have fought back hard for India A.

Over 25 | 151/3 | (Bairstow 57*, Stokes 17*)

Shahbaz Nadeem has brought India back in game with two quick blows. The left-arm spinner first removed Hales for 51 and then dismissed skipper Eoin Morgan for a first-ball duck as he caught him off his own bowling. Great comeback by India, superb bowling by Nadeem. Meanwhile, Bairstow has also reached his fifty and is batting with Ben Stokes.

Over 16 | 112/1 | (Hales 50*, Bairstow 36*)

Alex Hales has completed a fifty as England have kept the scoreboard moving. Hales and Bairstow have also added unbeaten 70 runs for the second wicket so far. India need a breakthrough to make a comeback in the match.

Over 10 | 81/1 | (Hales 34*, Bairstow 21*)

After losing Roy's wicket, Hales and Bairstow have ensure the runs don't try. Hales would be high on confidence after hitting 40 runs in the first warm-up match. The inexpeienced Indian bowlers should however look to make an impact against England.

Over 5 | 42/1 | (Hales 17*, Bairstow*)

India got a lucky breakthrough as Pradeep Sangwan's bouncer hit Jason Opener on the helmet, and its side fell on the wicket as a result of which the England opener was out hitwicket. Jonny Bairstow is the new man in for the visitors.

Squads:

India A XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Suresh Raina, Sheldon Jackson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Vijay Shankar, Vinay Kumar, Pradeep Sangwan, Parveez Rasool, Siddharth Kaul

England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jake Ball

Toss: Eoin Morgan has won the toss once again and he has decided to bat first today.

Men in Blue will look to bounce back after losing the first warm-up match by three wickets. Indian bowlers will have to pull up their socks after they failed to defend India's 304-run total in the first warm-up match.