Live: Pakistan vs World XI, 3rd T20I, Independence Cup, in Lahore – Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam bring up 50-run stand

New Delhi: Cricket has triumphed over terror. That's how Pakistani cricket fans have been celebrating this week. The cricket hungry crowd lapped up the Independence Cup, with capacity crowd attending the first T20I matches held so far in Lahore's historic Gaddafi Stadium. ( Live Scorecard )

Over 16 || Score 127/1 || Babar 39 (24) ; Shehzad 60 (47)

Tahir in for his third over. Five runs of the four deliveries as 50-run pertnership comes up for the duo off just 37 deliveries. Fourth ball, fullish on the off line as Babar Azam powered it over the bowler for a boundary down the line. Much needed effort for the hosts. 10 from the over.

Perera for his third. First ball, blistering cover drive from Babar Azam to bring up a boundary. 10 from the over.

Over 14 || Score 107/1 || Babar 25 (17) ; Shehzad 54 (42)

Sammy in for his final over. Single from the first delivery and Shehzad notched up his T20I fifty. Superb from the opener! Four more singles and 100 came up for Pakistan.

Perera returned for his second over. First ball, Azam whipped it over backward square for a biggyyyy.....dropped at fine leg by Tahir. Blunder! Six singles form the over.

Great start to #IndependenceCup final. Let's post a big total boys. Come on #TeamPakistan, you can do this! #CricketComesHome #worldXIvsPak — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 15, 2017

Over 12 || Score 95/1 || Babar 19 (11) ; Shehzad 49 (36)

Sammy for his third over. Third ball, back of the length delivery as Babar ramped it over midwicket for a boundary. Nine runs from the over.

Samuel Badree returned for his third over. Fourth ball, ouside off, shorter delivery as Babar looking for a cut edged it through slip and luckily got a boundary down thrird man. 10 from the over.

Over 10 || Score 76/1 || Babar 6 (4) ; Shehzad 43 (31)

Sammy back in for his second over. Secon delivery, run-out mishap and Fakhara Zaman, who clearly looked dangerous as possible turned out to be the unfortunate one. Walks back and in comes Babar Azam. Has been splendid in the last two matches, especially the first one. Shehzad survived a run-out scare in the final delivery, looked absolutely lazy in the last few strides...but saved. Seven runs from the over.

Tahir for his second over. Third ball, fullish, outside off as Shehzad spanked it down the track for a four down to long-on region. 10 from the over.

Over 8 || Score 59/0 || Zaman 27 (25) ; Shehzad 32 (23)

That was a cracking start by the home team, 51 runs notched up at the end of the powerplay session. Change in attack as Darren Sammy stepped in for his first over. Just two singles from the over.

Imran Tahir followed in for his first. Did play nicely in the last game. Six runs from the over.

Over 6 || Score 51/0 || Zaman 24 (21) ; Shehzad 27 (15)

Change in attack as Ben Cutting stepped in for his first over. Just four runs from the over.

Another new bowler into the attack – Thisara Perera, last match's hero. First ball, length delivery, down to the leg side as Shehzad punched it through square-leg for a boundary. Fourth ball, shorter delivery, swung it down to the off side as Zaman with an upper cut punched it hard over third man for a six. 50 up for the home team. 13 from the over.

Over 4 || Score 34/0 || Zaman 14 (14) ; Shehzad 20 (10)

Badree in for his econd over. Fourth ball, Fakhar shimmied down the track to smash it down extra cover for a boundary. Six from the over.

Morne Morkel followed in, First ball, straight and back of the length, well outside the off stump as Shehzad punched it through covers for a boundary. Six from the over.

Over 2 || Score 22/0 || Zaman 8 (6) ; Shehzad 14 (6)

Fakhar Zaman and Amhed Shehzad are out at the crease while it seemed that Faf du Plessis would start off with a spinner. Samuel Badree in with the new ball for the first over. Third ball, inside out, nicely adjusted and Shezad elegantly cut it square through point for a boundary. Fifth ball, turned it in, shorter delivery as Zaman ramped it over midwicket for a boundary. 12 off the over.

Morne Morkel came in next to share the new ball. And Shehzad punished him with two back-to-back boundaries – one through long-on and the next one whipped over midwicket.

PAK XI: F Zaman, A Shehzad, B Azam, S Malik, S Ahmed, I Wasim, M Nawaz, S Khan, H Ali, U Khan, R Raees

WXI XI: T Iqbal, H Amla, F du Plessis, G Bailey, D Miller, NTLC Perera, D Sammy, B Cutting, S Badree, M Morkel, I Tahir

TOSS TIME: Faf du Plessis wins the toss and opts to field first

Pakistan welcomed back international cricket with an applauding all-round show at Gaddafi stadium on Tuesday, September 12 that witnessed the home team bag a 20-run victory. However, Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera's splendid show both with the ball and with the willow assisted the touring World XI side to put things back on level terms on Wednesday. It was, in fact, World XI's first victory in 12 years, 8 months and 3 days. Earlier, they had five successive international defeats.

Ergo, a thriller to end the series. What else could a Pakistani cricket fan demand?

Likely playing XIs

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Sohail Khan, Hasan Ali/Usman Shinwari, Rumman Raees

World XI: Tamim Iqbal, Hashim Amla, Tim Paine (wk), Faf du Plessis (capt), Thisara Perera, David Miller/George Bailey, Darren Sammy, Ben Cutting, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir