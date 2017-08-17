close
LIVE SCORE: England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1

Follow England-West Indies day-night Test live score updates.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 18:48
LIVE SCORE: England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1

LIVE SCORECARD || SUMMARY

England won the toss and elected to bat first.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Toby Roland-Jones, James Anderson

Windies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins

It's cricket carnival in England, as Joe Root & Co take on visiting the West Indies in their first ever day-night Test at Edgbaston.

England Vs West IndiesLive Cricket ScoreDay-night TestAlastair CookJoe RootBen stokesRoston ChaseJason Holdercricket score

