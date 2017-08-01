close
LIVE Streaming: India A vs Afghanistan A – Manish Pandey and Co eye final berth with victory

The teams who will finish as the top-two will go on to play the final at Proteria next week.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 16:05
LIVE Streaming: India A vs Afghanistan A – Manish Pandey and Co eye final berth with victory
New Delhi: India A didn't get their tour in South Africa started with the best result after going down to South Africa A by two wickets. Today, however, they have a chance to recitfy the mistake before taking on South Africa  A in the next match.

Afghanistan had come into the tournament as a replacement for Australia A who abandoned the tour due to the on-going pay dispute. 

India A presently sit second in the points table – behind South Africa A who have won both their games. 

Manish Pandey was announced as the captain of the India A side.

Here are the squads:

India A: Shreyas Iyer, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Basil Thampi, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul

Afghanistan A: Javed Ahmadi, Shafiqullah Shafiq (c & wk), Rahmat Shah, Nasir Jamal, Ihsanullah Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Younas Ahmadzai, Fareed Ahmad, Nawaz Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Here you can catch live streaming of the match:

The teams who will finish as the top-two will go on to play the final at Proteria next week.

India A vs Afghanistan AManish PandeyRishabh PantIndia A vs Afghanistan A live streamingIND vs AFG livecricket news

