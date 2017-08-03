close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

LIVE Streaming: Tri-nation One-day series – India A vs South Africa A

In their previous meeting, India had suffered a two-wicket defeat.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 16:30
LIVE Streaming: Tri-nation One-day series – India A vs South Africa A
Screen Grab (YouTube)

New Delhi: Fresh from their demolition of Afghanistan A, the Manish Pandey-led India A side takes on their South African rivals in the fifth match of the Tri-nation series at Pretoria today.

India won the toss, and opted to field first.

Here are the squads:

South Africa A: Henry Davids, Reeza Hendricks, Jason Smith, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Khaya Zondo (c), Farhaan Behardien, Dwaine Pretorius, Willem Mulder, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dane Paterson, JJ Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram

India A: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Siddarth Kaul, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Basil Thampi, Mandeep Singh, Jayant Yadav

Here you can catch live streaming of the match:

In their previous meeting, India had suffered a two-wicket defeat.

TAGS

India A vs South Africa A liveLive cricket streamcricket videoManish PandeyTri-Nation SeriesRishabh PantKrunal Pandyacricket news

From Zee News

Sachin Tendulkar attends Rajya Sabha, gets mercilessly trolled on Twitter
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar attends Rajya Sabha, gets mercilessly trol...

Usain Bolt prepares for his final hurrah at World Athletics Championships
Other Sports

Usain Bolt prepares for his final hurrah at World Athletics...

France President Emmanuel Macron gives his seal of approval for Neymar&#039;s transfer to PSG
Football

France President Emmanuel Macron gives his seal of approval...

Steve Smith looking forward to India series after Cricket Australia agree new pay deal
cricket

Steve Smith looking forward to India series after Cricket A...

WATCH: KL Rahul run-out after horrible mix-up with Cheteshwar Pujara during IND vs SL Colombo Test
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: KL Rahul run-out after horrible mix-up with Cheteshw...

WATCH: Virat Kohli becomes third Indian Test skipper to be dismissed on &#039;unlucky 13&#039; twice
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli becomes third Indian Test skipper to be...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 6: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 6: Live Streaming, TV Listing,...

Devendra Jhajharia: Few facts about India&#039;s most decorated Paralympian
Other Sports

Devendra Jhajharia: Few facts about India's most decor...

Former World Heavyweight champions Wladimir Klitschko hangs up his gloves, will not fight Anthony Joshua
Other Sports

Former World Heavyweight champions Wladimir Klitschko hangs...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video