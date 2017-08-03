LIVE Streaming: Tri-nation One-day series – India A vs South Africa A

New Delhi: Fresh from their demolition of Afghanistan A, the Manish Pandey-led India A side takes on their South African rivals in the fifth match of the Tri-nation series at Pretoria today.

India won the toss, and opted to field first.

Here are the squads:

South Africa A: Henry Davids, Reeza Hendricks, Jason Smith, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Khaya Zondo (c), Farhaan Behardien, Dwaine Pretorius, Willem Mulder, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dane Paterson, JJ Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram

India A: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Siddarth Kaul, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Basil Thampi, Mandeep Singh, Jayant Yadav

Here you can catch live streaming of the match:

In their previous meeting, India had suffered a two-wicket defeat.