India v South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Rohit goes after quick start in India's chase of 119

4 February 2018, 16:10 PM Shikhar Dhawan looks imperious. Couple of good drives off the Morne Morkel over, easy on the eye and eight runs in total. The Indian batsman seems to be in a hurry. India 18/0 in 3 overs, need 101 more to win.

4 February 2018, 16:04 PM Strong caught-behind appeal and Rohit Sharma is given out off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada. He reviews it straight away and replays show his bat hits the pads, not the ball. India 9/0 in 2 overs, need 110 more to win.

4 February 2018, 16:00 PM The Indians have started their chase and on a ballistic note as Rohit Sharma pulls Morne Morkel for a six off the third ball of the first over. Eight runs from the first over. India now need 111 more to win.

4 February 2018, 15:45 PM There goes down the last wicket as South Africa crash to 118 in 32.2 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal completes a maiden ODI five-for with the wicket of Chris Morris (14). He returns figures of 5/22. This is South Africa's lowest total at home, previous was 119 vs England in 2009. Incredible show by the Indian spinners. Don't forget Kuldeep Yadav has also taken three scalps (3/20). Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have taken one wicket each. South Africa started well and were nicely placed at 39-0 at one time. Bhuvneshwar then removed Hashim Amla and touched off the collapse. India should have no difficulty in getting these runs, which would mean a 2-0 lead and number one spot in the ICC rankings.

4 February 2018, 15:40 PM Virat Kohli brings back Jasprit Bumrah to run through the remaining batsmen and he doesn't take long to deliver. Cleans up Imran Tahir for a duck. South Africa 118/9 in 31.5 overs.

4 February 2018, 15:34 PM Yuzvendra Chahal now gets ahead of Kuldeep Yadav with four wickets. Another lbw decision and this time it's against Morne Morkel, who departs after scoring 1. South Africa 117/8 in 30.3 overs.

4 February 2018, 15:28 PM There is some sort of competition going on between Chahal and Kuldeep. The latter now pushes the South Africans into deeper waters as he traps Kagiso Rabada in front of the wickets for 1. Rabada couldn't read the ball at all. The South Africans are totally at sea against the Indian spinners. 110/7 in 29.3 overs.

4 February 2018, 15:23 PM Yuvzvendra Chahal strikes again, here is the third wicket for him. Traps JP Duminy in front of the wickets, plumb. The umpire raises the finger straight away. Duminy made 25. South Africa 107/6 in 28.2 overs.

4 February 2018, 15:19 PM Here comes the fifth wicket for India. Debutant Khaya Zondo departs for 25. Tries to sweep Chahal aerially, gets a top edge and Hardik Pandya takes a tricky catch as he runs back from short midwicket. South Africa 104/5 in 27 overs.

4 February 2018, 14:51 PM South Africa will feel a little relieved after JP Duminy fetches two fours off the Hardik Pandya over. They desperately needed those boundaries. South Africa 72/4 in 19 overs. Duminy 10*, Zondo 10*. The latter has looked compact. Pretty impressive for a debutant.

4 February 2018, 14:31 PM One more wicket in the 14th over for Kuldeep Yadav. David Miller is his victim this time as the lefthander edges one to Ajinkya Rahane in the slips. Miller departs for a duck. South Africa 53/4 in 14 overs.

4 February 2018, 14:24 PM Here comes the second wicket for India. Quinton de Kock hits Yuzvendra Chahal straight into the hands of Hardik Pandya at deep mid-wicket. The ball came on a little slow and that appears to have done for the left-hander, who made 20. Here is another wicket off the first ball of the next over and stand-in captain Aiden Markram (8) finds Bhuvneshwar Kumar at deep mid-wicket off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav. Fairly similar dismissal. South Africa 51/3 in 13.1 overs

4 February 2018, 14:11 PM Here comes the breakthrough for India and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the provider. Hashim Amla edges one straight to MS Dhoni behind the wickets. Surprisingly, Amla decides to review and the Snickometer shows he has a faint inside edge. He departs for 23. South Africa 39/1 in 9.4 overs.

4 February 2018, 14:00 PM The wicket has a bit of spongy bounce. Both South African batsmen are having a difficult time at the pitch. But the good thing is they have managed to stay there. South Africa 26/0 in 8 overs. Amla 18, de Kock 8.

4 February 2018, 13:34 PM The rub of the green is going South Africa's way early on here in Centurion. Quinton de Kock fends off a short delivery from Jasprit Bumrah and the ball hops onto his stumps but luckily for him the bails are intact. More trial by bouncers by Bumrah in the over and de Kock is holding his hand in pain. South Africa 4/0 in 2 overs.

4 February 2018, 13:19 PM Remember, it's a day game. There will be a little bit of bounce and turn for the spinners on this SuperSport track, however, pace wouldn't be as much, says former South Africa batsman Neil McKenzie. Just the kind of news Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav would want to hear. Both had a great time in Durban sharing five wickets between them and will look to build on that performance today.

4 February 2018, 13:12 PM Playing XIs here: IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, A Rahane, MS Dhoni, K Jadhav, H Pandya, B Kumar, K Yadav, J Bumrah, Y Chahal — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2018 SA XI: H Amla, Q de Kock, A Markram, JP Duminy, D Miller, K Zondo , C Morris, K Rabada, M Morkel, T Shamsi, I Tahir — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2018

4 February 2018, 13:01 PM India win the toss and decide to bowl. India want to chase again. Clearly, Virat Kohli has a lot of faith in his team's chasing abilities. The Indian team is unchanged, while South Africa have made two changes. Khaya Zondo makes his ODI debut and he replaces the injured Faf du Plessis. Meanwhile, Andile Phehlukwayo has been left out in favour of spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.