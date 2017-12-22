India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Indore: As it happened

22 December 2017, 22:22 PM INDIA WIN BY 88 RUNS 17.2 overs: That is it! With Angelo Mathews not available to bat, Chameera (3) losing his stumps to Pandya gives INDIA 88-RUN WIN as Sri Lanka ended with 172/9. India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Rohit, Chahal (4/52), and Kuldeep (3/52) the stars for India. Kusal Perera gave India a scare with his 37-ball 77.

22 December 2017, 22:11 PM 16th over: Chahal dents SL further with three wickets in the over - De Silva (1) dragged a paddle shot onto his stumps, Sadeera (5) stumped by Dhoni off a wide legspinner and Dananjaya (5) caught in the deep - SL 170/8

22 December 2017, 22:06 PM Kuldeep Yadav: First three overs: 0 for 45 Fourth over: 3 for 7

22 December 2017, 22:04 PM 15th over: Dhoni's magical glovework gives Kuldeep third wicket in his final over of the innings. Gunaratne too goes for a golden duck. SL 161/5, and now folding up fast.

22 December 2017, 22:01 PM 15th over: Second wicket in the over for Kuldeep, who gets the big fish Kusal Perera (77 off 37) to eliminate the little scare India had going into the last five overs. SL 156/4

22 December 2017, 21:59 PM 15th over: Thisara Perera falls for a first-ball duck. Kuldeep looks a relieved bowler after Pandya ran from long-on along the boundary ropes to catch it. SL 155/3

22 December 2017, 21:53 PM 14th over: OUT! Chahal breaks the big stand with the wicket of Tharanga (47 off 29), who miscued a big hit and the bowler settled nicely under the skier to catch it. SL 145/2

22 December 2017, 21:50 PM 13th over: 100 run-partnership between Perera (67*) and Tharanga (45*) comes up with a huge six from the former's bat. And it took just 49 balls to raise the big stand. The over read 0, 4, 6, 4, 1, 1. SL 142/1

22 December 2017, 21:48 PM 12th over: Perera has brought up his half-century in just 26 balls. SL 126/1, need 135 more in 48 balls.

22 December 2017, 21:41 PM 10th over: SL aren't doing bad at all reaching 102/1 at the halfway stage. But the problem is they need to better it by a mile in the back-ten needing another 159 to win in 60 balls.

22 December 2017, 21:27 PM 8th over: Kuldeep comes back and just when he looked like replying back with a good comeback over, Perera comes out to hit him for another STRAIGHT SIX. The other five balls in the over went for five singles. SL 77/1

22 December 2017, 21:23 PM 6th over: Kusal Perera tears into Kuldeep Yadav with two successive sixes to end the Powerplay for Sri Lanka on a good note - at 61/1. In total 19 runs off that over.

22 December 2017, 21:19 PM 5th Over: Unadkat strikes first blow! Dickwell (25 off 19) is walking back caught by Pandya. Sri Lanka 42/1

22 December 2017, 21:17 PM Over 4 || Score 36/0 (Tharanga 9(8); Dickwella 25(16)) An irregular over by Bumrah, conceding nine runs including two wides.

22 December 2017, 21:10 PM Over 3 || Score 27/0 (Dickwella 23(13); Tharanga 4(5)) Unadkat concedes 11 runs in this over, including 2 consecutive fours by Dickwella.

22 December 2017, 21:04 PM Over 2 || Score 16/0 (Dickwella 13(8); Tharanga 3(4)) Bumrah puts in a decent over, concedes 11 runs. Dickwella hit him for a good six in the third delivery. The Lankan was even lucky, as Rahul dropped a catch in the second delivery.

22 December 2017, 20:57 PM Over 1 || Score 5/0 (Dickwella 3(3); Tharanga 2(3)) Nice start by Unadkat, concedes just 5 runs.

22 December 2017, 20:37 PM Over 20 || Score 260/5 (Karthik 5(2); Pandey 1(1)) A good over by Perera. He concedes seven runs, and takes two wickets of Dhoni and Iyer India have put a perfect target of 261. It's going to be a tough job for Sri Lanka to reach it. Amazing performance by the Indian batting line-up, especially the stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma. His smashers totally sent records tumbling

22 December 2017, 20:28 PM Over 18 || Score 236/1 (Rahul 83(47); Dhoni 26(18)) Chameera concedes 13 runs in this over, with two sixes from Dhoni.

22 December 2017, 20:23 PM Over 16 || Score 202/1 (Rahul 65(41); Dhoni 12(12)) Perera puts in a decent over, and concedes 6 runs.

22 December 2017, 20:08 PM Over 14 || Score 177/1 (Dhoni 11(7); Rahul 47(34)) Rohit went out in the previous over to a Chameera delivery, and Dhoni has come. Dananjaya is trying to slow the game with a decent 11 run over.

22 December 2017, 19:54 PM Over 11.2 || Score 148/0 (Rohit 101(35); Rahul 46(33)) Rohit hits Mathews for a four. AGAIN!!! India take a bow!! Rohit Sharma equals the fastest T20I century with David Miller. He hit the first fifty in 23 balls, and then reached 100 in 12 balls after the half-century.

22 December 2017, 19:50 PM Over 11 || Score 143/0 (Rohit 97(34); Rahul 45(32)) India are hammering Sri Lanka. Rohit hits four sixes in this over by Perera, which concedes 26 runs in total. Rahul and Rohit have built the best opening partnership in the world against Sri Lanka in T20I cricket.

22 December 2017, 19:39 PM Over 9 || Score 108/0 (Rohit 67(26); Rahul 41(28)) India are flying. Rohit and Rahul have given them a flying start – and every shot is going BANG BANG BANG!!! Gunaratne concedes 21 runs in this over, including two sixes and two fours.

22 December 2017, 19:28 PM Over 7 || Score 71/0 (Rahul 33(23); Rohit 38(19)) Sri Lanka just don't know how to deal with these two. Rohit and Rahul have already built a 71 run partnership in 42 balls. Perera concedes 12 runs in this over, including two fours from Rohit and Rahul. Rohit hit his four in the fourth delivery. He placed the drive square through the off-side. The man in the deep was well in front of square and once he beat the infield, it was always a boundary. Rahul hit the second four in the sixth delivery, and it almost went all way.

22 December 2017, 19:25 PM Over 5 || Score 43/0 (Rahul 26(19); Rohit 17(11)) This match is becoming an entertaining one already. Pradeep bowls a very expensive over, and concedes 17 runs. Rohit hit him for a massive six in the first delivery. In the fourth delivery, Rahul went at it again with a four. It was a slow ball, and he hit it with a deft touch. In the next ball, KL followed it with a six. Complete power on display. He lofted it through the line, and not only cleared mid-on, but also the ropes.

22 December 2017, 19:15 PM Over 4 || Score 26/0 (Rahul 16(16);Rohit 10(8)) Eight runs conceded by Chameera in his second over. He puts in a few dot balls, but Rahul hits him for a humongous six in the fourth delivery. It went way up into the stands at wide long-off.

22 December 2017, 19:11 PM Over 2 || Score 15/0 (Rahul 6(5); Rohit 9(7)) A decent over by Chameera. He concedes seven runs including a high quality FOUR from Rahul.