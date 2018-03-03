T20 Mumbai league, Players Auction Live updates

Hello and welcome to the T20 Mumbai players auction.

Let us give you some lowdown on this league, whose brand ambassador is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.

The following are the six franchises and their respective owners.

Mumbai North: Sandipkumar Gupta / Ajdipkumar Gupta / Sanraj Hotels & Resorts Private Limited

Mumbai North-West: Radius Developers - Sanjay Chhabria

Mumbai North-East: Transcon Developers

Mumbai North-Central: PK Hospitality + Sangam + Rudrakh

Mumbai South-Central: Jupiter City

The league will start on March 11 and will conclude on March 21. All matches will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Here is how the venue looks.

