T20 Mumbai league, Players Auction Live updates

Stay tuned and keep abreast of all happenings at the T20 Mumbai players auction. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, March 3, 2018 - 15:19
Sachin Tendulkar is the brand ambassador of this T20 extravaganza.

Hello and welcome to the T20 Mumbai players auction.

Let us give you some lowdown on this league, whose brand ambassador is none other than Sachin Tendulkar. 

The following are the six franchises and their respective owners.  

Mumbai North: Sandipkumar Gupta / Ajdipkumar Gupta / Sanraj Hotels & Resorts Private Limited 

Mumbai North-West: Radius Developers - Sanjay Chhabria 

Mumbai North-East: Transcon Developers 

Mumbai North-Central: PK Hospitality + Sangam + Rudrakh 

Mumbai South-Central: Jupiter City 

The league will start on March 11 and will conclude on March 21. All matches will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Here is how the venue looks.

 

 

Stay tuned for more updates. The action will begin from 2 pm onwards. 

3 March 2018, 15:17 PM

Mumbai North West make early inroads in this auction. After Rohit Sharma, they also secure Shubham Ranjane and Tushar Deshpande. Both are bowlers and get Rs 3.6 lakh and Rs 1.9 lakh respectively.  

3 March 2018, 15:09 PM

The biggest fish in this auction, Rohit Sharma, goes to Mumbai North West. He gets Rs 6 lakh, which is less than that of Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane. Remember, all six franchises have Rs 35 lakh in their purse. They can't spend more than that. 

3 March 2018, 15:01 PM

Here the proceedings get underway. Big buy for Mumbai North Central. They succeed in wooing India batsman Shreyas Iyer with Rs 5 lakh. His base price was Rs 4 lakh.    

Another India batsman Ajinkya Rahane fetches Rs 7 lakh from Mumbai North.  

Suryakumar Yadav gets the same amount and he will play for Mumbai North East.  Great start to the auction. 

3 March 2018, 14:43 PM

3 March 2018, 14:31 PM

There is a little delay to the start of the players auction. Don't be impatient, we will be back as and when the proceedings get underway in Mumbai. In the meantime, here is what the great Sachin Tendulkar said in the lead-up to the event. 

