T20 Mumbai league, Players Auction Live updates

Mumbai North West make early inroads in this auction. After Rohit Sharma, they also secure Shubham Ranjane and Tushar Deshpande. Both are bowlers and get Rs 3.6 lakh and Rs 1.9 lakh respectively.
The biggest fish in this auction, Rohit Sharma, goes to Mumbai North West. He gets Rs 6 lakh, which is less than that of Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane. Remember, all six franchises have Rs 35 lakh in their purse. They can't spend more than that.
Here the proceedings get underway. Big buy for Mumbai North Central. They succeed in wooing India batsman Shreyas Iyer with Rs 5 lakh. His base price was Rs 4 lakh.
Another India batsman Ajinkya Rahane fetches Rs 7 lakh from Mumbai North.
Suryakumar Yadav gets the same amount and he will play for Mumbai North East. Great start to the auction.
There is a little delay to the start of the players auction. Don't be impatient, we will be back as and when the proceedings get underway in Mumbai. In the meantime, here is what the great Sachin Tendulkar said in the lead-up to the event.
Ahead of the #T20Mumbai Auction today, the #CricketChaRaja @sachin_rt explains just one of the many ways the league can benefit youngsters. pic.twitter.com/2WFaZI6ZjK
