Looking Back: Virat Kohli's top five knocks of 2016

New Delhi: Year 2016 has been a standout year for the Indian Test skipper, who turned 28 on November 05.

He has often been bestowed with adjectives like outstanding, out-of-the-world, splendid, magnificent for his outstanding performance on the field.

A master of ODI format, Kohli has played a number of wonderful knocks in over 50 games and that too under extremely challenging conditions. And believe us, the Delhi boy did manage to earn a lot of laurels for his magnificent play.

Here's a list of top five knocks of the current poster boy of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli from the year 2016:

Kohli's outstanding 82 off 51 against Australia seal WT20 semi-final spot

For someone who has played numerous sensational innings, by his own account, this one was an emotional treat for his fans.

India had been set a target of 161, and they were fading away at 94 for 4 in the 14th over. And an emotional Virat Kohli called his unbeaten,

match-winning and World T20 semi-final spot sealing 82 off 51 balls as his best innings in the format.

He produced the magic in the closing stage with eight boundaries in the last five overs to take India home.

The Kohli's masterclass at Mohali led the Men in Blue advanced to the semi-final of ICC World Cup T20.

This certainly was one of the most memorable knocks in cricket history.

Kohli hits 154 against New Zealand to continue dream run in 2016

It seems like there's something Mohali and Virat Kohli.

Once again, his another famous knock was reiterated at Mohali in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand which India won 3-2.

Kohli scored his 26th ODI century and led India to victory over New Zealand in the third ODI.

He led from the front as he smashed 22 runs from the 47th over bowled by Trent Boult and ended his innings unbeaten at 154. Indian chased down New Zealand’s total of 285 runs with 10 balls to spare.

Kohli and skipper MS Dhoni led India to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the third One-day International and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, held in October.

Opting to bowl, India bowled out New Zealand for 285 in 49.4 overs and chased down the target with 10 balls to spare at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

Kohli's 106 off 92 balls against Australia go in vein

Not all Kohli tons and chases result in a win, though. Back in January in Canberra, the dashing batsman scored 106 from 92 balls and there was a ton by Shikhar too (126 from 113 balls) but that wasn’t enough as the rest of the lot collapsed like a pack of cards with nine wickets falling in just 46 runs.

Australia lead the series 4-0 after winning the 4th ODI at Canberra.

But it shouldn’t take away the fact that Kohli played a spectacular knock and once again justified his tag of India’s best ever chaser.

Kohli's 211 against New Zealand in Indore set Twitter on fire

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's fourth wicket stand resulted in India putting up a mammoth total of 566 runs against West Indies.

Kohli made the second Test double century of his career and ended his innings with 211 runs while Rahane dismissed by BJ Watling for 188 runs. The two put on 365 which is India’s highest ever for the fourth wicket.

Interestingly, Kohli became the first Indian since Sachin Tendulkar in 2010 to score two double tons in the same calendar year.

Kohli's 100* off 63 balls against Gujarat Lions

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli scored his maiden T20 ton in Match 19 of the Indian Premier League against Gujarat Lions in April 2016.

Having opened the innings, Kohli reached the three-figure on the very last delivery off Dwayne Bravo's bowling.

The Delhi lad's century included 11 hits to the fence and one maximum.

Unfortunately for the right-hander, his brilliance could not ensure a win for RCB as the bowlers failed to defend 180 runs.

The 27-year-old was however awarded man-of-the-match for his effort.