'Love is in the air': Hardik Pandya tries to decode Parineeti Chopra's Twitter post

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 17:05
Facebook | IANS

New Delhi: While fans have seen many love stories being being build between the celebrities from cricket and bollywood, with Zaheer Khan – Sagarika Ghatga and Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma being the prime examples. If Hardik Pandya's tweet is to be believed, we could soon another couple being added to the list.

Bollywood actress Parnineeti Chopra recently posted a picture on Twitter, expressing how loved she is feeling, to which Pandya replied and a conversation started.

Here are the chain of tweets:

"The perfect trip with the most amazing partner  Love is in the air!!! ", Parineeti tweeted.

"@ParineetiChopra Can I guess?
I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p
Great click by the way," Pandya asked the actress if it's another Bollywood – cricket link.

"@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!!", Parineet kept him guessing while admitting what he guessed could be possible.

Panyda was rested from India's last One Day International against Sri Lanka, which is presently being played at Colombo.

