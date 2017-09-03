'Love is in the air': Hardik Pandya tries to decode Parineeti Chopra's Twitter post

New Delhi: While fans have seen many love stories being being build between the celebrities from cricket and bollywood, with Zaheer Khan – Sagarika Ghatga and Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma being the prime examples. If Hardik Pandya's tweet is to be believed, we could soon another couple being added to the list.

Bollywood actress Parnineeti Chopra recently posted a picture on Twitter, expressing how loved she is feeling, to which Pandya replied and a conversation started.

Here are the chain of tweets:

"The perfect trip with the most amazing partner Love is in the air!!! ", Parineeti tweeted.

The perfect trip with the most amazing partner Love is in the air!!! pic.twitter.com/fN6BwarmFv — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 1, 2017

"@ParineetiChopra Can I guess?

I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p

Great click by the way," Pandya asked the actress if it's another Bollywood – cricket link.

@ParineetiChopra Can I guess?

I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p

Great click by the way. https://t.co/vWh2LIvTwa — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 2, 2017

"@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!!", Parineet kept him guessing while admitting what he guessed could be possible.

@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!! — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

Panyda was rested from India's last One Day International against Sri Lanka, which is presently being played at Colombo.