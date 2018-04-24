Lowest Powerplay score in IPL 2018 leaves Mumbai chase in bad shape

Mumbai came up with the lowest Powerplay score of IPL 2018 on Tuesday when they scored 22/3 in six overs against Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium.

Chasing 119 to win, Mumbai lost Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan and captain Rohit Sharma inside the first six overs to leave the Mumbai innings in bad shape.

West Indian Lewis was removed by Sandeep Sharma for 5 in the third over and then off the last ball of the fourth over Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi accounted for Ishan Kishan (0). Rohit (2) fell in the last over of the Powerplay bowled by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan as he found Shikhar Dhawan in the slips.

CSK's 27/1 against SRH was the previous lowest Powerplay score in IPL 2018.

Earlier in the day, SRH put up the worst batting show of the season when MI bundled them out for 118 in 18.4 overs.

Before this, the lowest total in this season belonged to RR, who had scored 125/9 against SRH.

Mitchell McClenaghan (2/22) triggered the collapse with two wickets in the second over of the SRH innings, after Rohit had won the toss and asked the visitors to bat.

Mayank Markande once again was the pick of the MI bowlers with figures of 2/15. Hardik Pandya (2/20) also took two wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with one wicket apiece. The effort got Markande back in possession of the Purple Cap with 10 wickets.

SRH captain Kane Williamson (29 off 21) and Yusuf Pathan (29 off 33) were the only batsmen who put up some resistance before falling to Hardik and Rahman, respectively.

SRH never recovered from the top-order collapse in the Powerplay triggered by MI's New Zealand recruit McClenaghan, who struck twice in his first over.