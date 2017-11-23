Lt Colonel Mahendra Singh Dhoni visits students in Srinagar - See pics

New Delhi: Off national duty on the cricket field, Mahendra Singh Dhoni got back into his army uniform as the honorary Lt Colonel and visited a school in Srinagar encouraging students to give importance to both studies as well as sports.

The Twitter account of Chinar Corps of the Indian Army shared images from Dhoni's visit, in which the former India captain is seen interacting with the students of Army Public School.

"Lt Col (Hony) Mahendra Singh #Dhoni interacting with the enthusiastic children of #APS #Srinagar; emphasised upon importance of #studies and #sports @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @msdhoni," the text accompanying images in the Twitter post read.

Dhoni retired from Test cricket in December 2014 and now focuses only on the two limited-overs formats - ODIs and T20s.

The former captain is currently in the middle of a break from cricket because India are playing Sri Lanka in a three-match Test series. Dhoni will be back in action when the limited-overs leg of the tour begins next month with the first ODI in Dharamsala on December 10.