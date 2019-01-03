हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
KL Rahul

Maggi not done yet and he's out: KL Rahul gets trolled online, yet again

KL Rahul's miserable form - despite opportunities galore - made its way into the final Test against Australia at the SCG.

Maggi not done yet and he&#039;s out: KL Rahul gets trolled online, yet again
That's out! KL Rahul has played three of the four Tests Down Under.

KL Rahul's woeful run in Test cricket continued on Thursday when he scored all of nine runs before falling on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test vs Australia. As has become a norm of sorts, Twitter unleashed absolute fury against the opener.

After four sorry outings in the first two Test matches Down Under, Rahul was benched for the third but was brought back for the final Test because new-dad Rohit Sharma returned home. What could have been yet another chance to redeem himself turned out to be yet another bummer for the Karnataka batsman who partnered Ranji teammate Mayank Agarwal at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The early signs though were good - of sorts. Second delivery of the match and a tentative outside edge raced between gully and slip for a four. Five deliveries later, another outside edge and another four. But living on the edge can have its drawbacks. And so it was - just two deliveries later that yet another outside edge was offered with this one going straight to Shaun Marsh in the slips off Josh Hazlewood.

Out went Rahul and in flowed the criticism online.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is hardly the first time Rahul has been blasted online for squandering opportunities given to him. With scored of 13, 14, 2, 44, 2, 0 and  9 Down Under, he has hardly helped his own cause. Before the ongoing series too, he was ordinary at best against a visiting West Indies team.

