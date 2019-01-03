Maggi not done yet and he's out: KL Rahul gets trolled online, yet again

KL Rahul's woeful run in Test cricket continued on Thursday when he scored all of nine runs before falling on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test vs Australia. As has become a norm of sorts, Twitter unleashed absolute fury against the opener.

After four sorry outings in the first two Test matches Down Under, Rahul was benched for the third but was brought back for the final Test because new-dad Rohit Sharma returned home. What could have been yet another chance to redeem himself turned out to be yet another bummer for the Karnataka batsman who partnered Ranji teammate Mayank Agarwal at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The early signs though were good - of sorts. Second delivery of the match and a tentative outside edge raced between gully and slip for a four. Five deliveries later, another outside edge and another four. But living on the edge can have its drawbacks. And so it was - just two deliveries later that yet another outside edge was offered with this one going straight to Shaun Marsh in the slips off Josh Hazlewood.

Out went Rahul and in flowed the criticism online.

My Maggi isn't even done yet. water still boiling :( — Debmalya Sinha (@_deb_null) January 2, 2019

Rahul got 9 runs today and all were come from the edges... He didn't play a single certain shot... #shame on selection when we have already a bunch of talent #AUSvIND #INDvAUS — Pichhatis??PM (@ImRushi45) January 2, 2019

??????..if it take 2mins to make out Maggie, it take only 30sec to make @klrahul11 out..?? — AS (@imAmolShinde) January 3, 2019

Indian captain and coach haven’t learnt from their mistakes!! Alas, this useless KL Rahul shouldn’t be in the team at the first case. Hardik Pandya would’ve been selected and Vihari should open. #AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS — Anurag Gupta (@agupta30481) January 2, 2019

How to get kohli out: ball outside off stump

Suresh raina: ball leg bouncer

How to got KL rahul out...

Just bowl him... He absolutely proved it today.... #AUSvIND #INDvAUS — Pichhatis??PM (@ImRushi45) January 2, 2019

This is hardly the first time Rahul has been blasted online for squandering opportunities given to him. With scored of 13, 14, 2, 44, 2, 0 and 9 Down Under, he has hardly helped his own cause. Before the ongoing series too, he was ordinary at best against a visiting West Indies team.