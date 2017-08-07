close
Essel Group 90 years
Mahela Jayawardene trolls fan for saying 'MS Dhoni is faster than Usain Bolt'

Millions around the world, paid a tribute to sprint king, who had to settle for bronze in the last 100m race of his career.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 22:20
Mahela Jayawardene trolls fan for saying &#039;MS Dhoni is faster than Usain Bolt&#039;

New Delhi: Usain Bolt is widely acknowledged as the greatest sprinter of all time.

Bolt, who finished third in a time of 9.95, accepted with class both the result, and the fact that, at 30, he probably is picking the perfect time to retire. "I did it for the fans," he said after collecting a bronze to go with his three world golds at 100 meters. "They wanted me to go for one more season. I came out and did the best I could.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene took to Twitter to applaud Bolt's effort. 

He Tweeted, "Respect"

A fan of former Team India skipper replied "Also respect to @msdhoni who is more faster than bolt"

Jayawardene was quick to pounce and replied,"Was Dhoni on his bike?"

Jayawardene, in a career spanning 17 years, etched his name as one of Sri Lanka's finest batsmen and one of their most inspirational captains.

TAGS

Mahela JayawardeneMS DhoniUsain Boltcricket news

