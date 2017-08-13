Mahela Jayawardene trolls Sri Lanka fan for undermining India's performance

New Delhi: Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene seems to be very active on Twitter.

He even makes it a point to reply to tweets that either amuse him or annoy him.

Recently he had trolled an Indian fan for saying that MS Dhoni is faster than Usain Bolt.

Now, Jayawardene gave it back to a Sri Lankan who undermined Team India's effort in the ongoing three-match Test series between the two countries by saying that a second string Lanka side is playing.

Jayawardene had some wise words of advice for the fan who wrote,"Sri Lanka playing 2nd string without Janith, Dhana, Herath, Prasad, Ajantha, Pradeep & Lakmal. will get better when they return #SriLanka."

Sri Lanka playing 2nd string without Janith, Dhana, Herath, Prasad, Ajantha, Pradeep & Lakmal. will get better when they return #SriLanka — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) August 13, 2017

Jayawardene replied, "You are getting very funny! Careful people will not take you seriously"

You are getting very funny! Careful people will not take you seriously.. — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) August 13, 2017

India have already won the Test series 2-0, and are currently looking to make it a whitewash against the home team.

India will play an ODI series after this, followed by a one-off T20I. This was also their eighth successive Test win.