Mahendra Singh Dhoni buys four flats in Mumbai near homes of Bollywood celebrities

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has reportedly purchased four flats in a housing society in Mumbai's Andheri area.

According to reports, the 35-year-old has moved in with his full family in the society, and it has since become one of the most sought after property in Mumbai.

A report in Mumbai Mirror, Dhoni has seen mostly spending time in the building gymnasium. In fact, local brokers have reportedly started labeling that society as’ Dhoni-Wali’ building which is near the homes of Bollywood celebrities, Vipul Shah, Chitrangada Singh, Prachi Desai and Prabhu Deva.

Last Wednesday, Dhoni stepped down as the captain of India's limited-overs teams. He played as a captain for the last time yesterday in the first warm-up match ahead of India-England ODI series.

The wicket-keeper batsman scored an unbeaten 68 off 40 balls, which included eight fours and two sixes. India A, however, lost the match by three wickets.

Regarded as one of the greatest captains of the game, Dhoni has helped India win all three ICC-sanctioned tournaments – T20 World Cup in 2007, World Cup in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013.

His understudy Virat Kohli will now lead the national team in all three formats. Kohli has been successfully leading the Test side, which became the number one ranked side in the world.