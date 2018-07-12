हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahendra Singh Dhoni eyes 10,000 runs, 300 catches in ODIs in India vs England match

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the buccaneering wicketkeeper-batsman, is on the cusp of another record. Dhoni needs just 33 runs to reach the 10,000-run mark in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and can become the fourth Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Saurav Ganguly to achieve the landmark.

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Jharkhand player has scored 9,967 runs in 318 ODIs and has 11 players ahead of him in the list of leading ODIs scorers. He has 9,793 runs when batting for India and 174 for Asia XI. He will emulate Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara who is the only wicketkeeper-batsman in the list of top 10 ODI run scorers with 14,234 runs in 404 matches.

Apart from Dhoni, Indian captain Virat Kohli too is nearing 10,000 runs in ODIs. Kohli has 9,588 from 208 ODIs before the first match against England on Thursday (July 12, 2018).

Top 20 scorers in ODIs (till July 12, 2018)
Player/Country Matches Innings Not Out Runs HS
SachinTendulkar/India 463 452 41 18426 200*
Kumar Sangakkara/Sri Lanka 404 380 41 14234 169
Ricky Ponting/Australia 375 365 39 13704 164
Sanath Jayasuriya/Sri Lanka 445 433 18 13430 189
Mahela Jayawardene/Sri Lanka 448 418 39 12650 144
Inzamam-ul-Haq/Pakistan 378 350 53 11739 137*
Jacques Kalllis/South Africa 328 314 53 11579 139
Saurav Ganguly/India 311 300 23 11363 183
Rahul Dravid/ India 344 318 40 10889 153
Brian Lara/West Indies 299 289 32 10405 169
Tillakaratne Dilshan/ Sri Lanka 330 303 41 10290 161*
Mahendra Singh Dhoni/ India 318 272 78 9967 183*
Mohammad Yousuf/Pakistan 288 273 40 9720 141*
Adam Gilchrist/Australia 287 279 11 9619 172
Virat Kohli/India 208 200 35 9588 183
Chris Gayle/West Indies 281 276 17 9585 215
AB de Villiers/South Africa 228 218 39 9577 176
Mohammad Azharuddin/India 334 308 54 9378 153*
Aravinda de Silva/Sri Lanka 308 296 30 9284 145
Saeed Anwar/Pakistan 247 244 19 8824 194

Dhoni is also in the race to score more runs than any Indian batsman in ODIs against England. While Yuvraj Singh has 1,523 runs in ODIs against England, Tendulkar is second with 1,455 and Dhoni is on the third spot with 1,425.

He is also three short of taking 300 catches in ODIs. The wicketkeepers ahead of Dhoni in terms of catches in ODIs are former Australian player Adam Gilchrist (417), South Africa's March Boucher (402) and Sangakkara (383).

The first ODI between India and England will be played on July 12 (Thursday) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham while the second match is on July 14 at Lord's, London. The third ODI is on July 17 at Headingley, Leeds.

