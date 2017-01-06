Mahendra Singh Dhoni hung up his boots as India's limited-overs captain with these three words
Before announcing the shocking decision, Dhoni is said to have spoken to chairman of selectors, M S K Prasad, about his decision to give up captaincy.
New Delhi: After a brilliant run as the skipper of India's limited overs team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni sent shockwaves around the cricket cognoscenti with his decision to step down as captain.
The decision was made ahead of ODIs and T20Is against Eoin Morgan-led England.
Before announcing the shocking decision, Dhoni is said to have spoken to chairman of selectors, M S K Prasad, about his decision to give up captaincy.
ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's emotional tweet thanking 'bhai' MS Dhoni will make your day
According to a report in The Indian Express, Dhoni told the former wicketkeeper batsman, “OK, THAT’S it.”
The conversation is said to have taken place during a tea break, when the Jharkhand team, which is being mentored by Dhoni, was playing Gujarat in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy.
Without divulging details of the conversation, Prasad praised Dhoni's clarity in thinking.
ALSO READ: MS Dhoni's five masterstrokes: From 2011 World Cup final to Sourav Ganguly's farewell Test
"We all know his sense of integrity and patriotism, and he has got high clarity in thinking," Prasad told ESPNcricinfo.
Dhoni has made it clear that is available for selection as a wicketkeeper batsman.
Dhoni had given up the Test captaincy in December 2014.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Police arrest 4 accused of molestation on December 31 in Bengaluru
- Hyderabad man cultivating marijuana inside flat arrested
- EC demands clarification from Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav over SP feud
- DNA: Why strong and hard laws are not implemented in traffic rules
- Panel discussion over shameful political statements on Bengaluru's eve-teasing case
- Australia vs Pakistan: Peter Handscomb gets out in strangest way — WATCH
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian ODI, T20I teams
- BJP set to win Uttar Pradesh, may bag 206-216 seats in Assembly elections: Survey
- India vs England Squad Announcement: As it happened..
- Coconut oil: Side effects you need to know!