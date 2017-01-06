Mahendra Singh Dhoni hung up his boots as India's limited-overs captain with these three words

New Delhi: After a brilliant run as the skipper of India's limited overs team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni sent shockwaves around the cricket cognoscenti with his decision to step down as captain.

The decision was made ahead of ODIs and T20Is against Eoin Morgan-led England.

Before announcing the shocking decision, Dhoni is said to have spoken to chairman of selectors, M S K Prasad, about his decision to give up captaincy.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Dhoni told the former wicketkeeper batsman, “OK, THAT’S it.”

The conversation is said to have taken place during a tea break, when the Jharkhand team, which is being mentored by Dhoni, was playing Gujarat in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy.

Without divulging details of the conversation, Prasad praised Dhoni's clarity in thinking.

"We all know his sense of integrity and patriotism, and he has got high clarity in thinking," Prasad told ESPNcricinfo.

Dhoni has made it clear that is available for selection as a wicketkeeper batsman.

Dhoni had given up the Test captaincy in December 2014.